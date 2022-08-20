This England | Trailer: Starring Kenneth Branagh as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Sky Atlantic has released a new teaser for This England, an upcoming six-part miniseries starring Kenneth Branagh as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Branagh is virtually unrecognizable under the prosthetics.

Today, Fremantle won the sales of director Michael Winterbottom’s latest film and has been sold to 88 territories worldwide, such as Movistar+ (Spain), Viaplay (Nordics and Baltics, Poland and Netherlands), Cosmote ( Greece), OSN TV and OSN+ (MENA), M-Net (South Africa), BBC First (Australia) and TVNZ (New Zealand), among others. But an American buyer has yet to be announced.

The miniseries is based on first-hand testimony from people inside 10 Downing Street (the location of the UK Prime Minister’s official residence), the Department of Health and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies on how governments are handling the pandemic.

Fremantle International CEO Jens Richter called This England a truly unique drama that combines Michael Winterbottoms’ talent for conveying powerful real-world stories with a stunning performance from Kenneth Branagh.

He added: This dramatic behind-the-scenes dramatization of how government, scientists, the medical community and ordinary people across England coped with these extraordinary events will fascinate and compel viewers. We are honored to partner with such a fantastic array of buyers to bring this incredible story to audiences around the world.

Ophelia Lovibond stars as Johnsons wife Carrie Symonds, while Simon Paisley Day appears as his former senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who criticized Johnsons decision-making during the pandemic after stepping down from his post in 2020.

The show will start on September 21 on Sky in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy.