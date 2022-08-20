Appeals court upholds decision to release DOJ memo on Trump lawsuits





However, some Trump opponents have called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to reconsider now that Trump is no longer president. The release of the long-awaited DOJ memo could fuel those calls and draw more unwanted attention to Trump’s potential criminal liability at a time when he’s beleaguered by a host of other legal issues related to his handling of government records. classifieds, his role in inspiring many of those involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and his broader efforts to overturn Joe Bidens’ victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Friday’s ruling by a unanimous panel of three DC circuit judges found, in essence, that the Justice Department had botched its handling of the Freedom of Information Act prosecution of the liberal watchdog group that had sought the memo, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

Chief Justice Sri Srinivasan said the departments initially claimed the memo was part of Barrs’ decision on whether to prosecute Trump proved to be inaccurate and a later claim that he was intended to advise Barr on what public statements to make on the matter came too late in the litigation.

Ordinarily, the government would have little difficulty in establishing that prosecutors’ opinion on the sufficiency of evidence is part of a privileged decision-making process on whether to prosecute or decline, wrote Srinivasan, a person appointed by President Barack Obama. This, however, is the rare case that falls outside of that typical understanding, the judge added.

Srinivasan said the memo, co-authored by the assistant attorney general for legal counsel Steven Engel and senior associate deputy attorney general Edward OCallaghan, was more like a thought experiment, as Barr had decided before writing the note that Trump would not be charged with a crime. A long-standing DOJ legal opinion rules out federal criminal charges against a sitting president.

As the Department concedes, he in fact never considered charging President Trump with obstruction of justice or any other crime, the judge said in a 28-page opinion joined by Judges David Tatel and Judith Rogers, appointed by President Bill Clinton.

The ruling upholds a scathing opinion by U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued last year who ordered the documents released and called the Justice Department’s initial arguments in the case dishonest.

At the appeals court, the DOJ took a different approach and argued that the memo was intended to help Barr frame arguments for his public statements defending his handling of the Mueller investigation. Barr told Congress and reporters in March 2019 that Trump’s actions had not reached the level the DOJ would normally pursue, regardless of the policy against prosecuting presidents.

However, the appeal panel said the argument that the Engel/OCallaghan memo was an opinion on Barr’s public statements was not raised by the Justice Department before Jackson and surfaced. once the case was on appeal was too late for that to be reason enough. to keep the memo secret.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment on the decision. DOJ attorneys could ask the full DC Circuit bench to rehear the case or seek a Supreme Court review.

