Prime Minister Modi mocks opposition parties





On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a veiled attack on opposition parties in the country, said “people who don’t care about the country remain indifferent to the problems facing the nation.” Hailing the efforts made by the NDA government over the past eight years, he said forming a government is easy, but the BJP has “chosen the path of nation-building…which takes a hard work”. “It doesn’t take so much effort to form a government, but to form a country, hard work is essential,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the “Har Ghar Jal” event. “We (the BJP government) have chosen the path of nation building. Therefore, we are continuously working to meet and resolve the challenges of both – the present and the future,” the prime minister said. Searching the opposition parties, he continued, “People who don’t care about the nation show no concern or interest in these issues. will ever work with a vision.” The Prime Minister had warned last month against the culture of gifts, indulged in by some political parties. On Monday, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of a plea against promises by political parties to distribute gifts from public funds during election campaigns. Asking the parties to file their suggestion by Saturday, the top court said the concern was to spend the public’s money in the right way. The Supreme Court on August 10 said that political parties’ promises and distribution of gifts during elections is a “serious problem” and that an amount must be spent on infrastructure, etc. deregister political parties that have promised to distribute irrational gifts from public funds. A bench of Chief Justices of India NV Ramana and Krishna Murari had told the parties in the case: “The money-losing economy and the welfare of the people have to be balanced. That is why this debate and there must be someone out there who can put in their vision and thoughts. Please submit something.” The Prime Minister today addressed the Har Ghar Jal Utsav under the Jal Jeevan Mission via video message. The event took place in Panaji Goa. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were among those present at the occasion. The Prime Minister also greeted devotees of Krishna on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. At the outset, the Prime Minister shared the pride of every Indian in three milestones related to the huge goals that India is working on in Amrit Kaal which have been accomplished today. He said: “First of all, today 10 million rural households across the country have been connected to a clean water facility. It is a great success of the government’s campaign to provide water to every household. This is a great example of “Sabka Prayas”. Secondly, he congratulated Goa for becoming the first Har Ghar Jal certified state where every household is connected to piped water. He also recognized Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu as the first Union Territories to achieve the feat. The Prime Minister commended the people, government and local self-government institutions for their efforts. He informed that many States will join the list very soon. The third achievement, the Prime Minister informed, is that one million villages in different states of the country have become ODF plus. After the country was declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) a few years ago, the next resolution was to get ODF plus status for the villages i.e. they should have community toilets, plastic waste management, gray water management and Gobardhan projects.

