Recently unsealed documents from the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago put Trump in even worse legal danger, experts say





Trump supporters wave flags outside a court hearing in West Palm Beach, Florida on August 18, 2022, which was considering the unsealing of documents from the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

New legal documents were unsealed Thursday by a federal judge following the Mar-a-Lago raid.

They show new details about the possible crimes the FBI was investigating with the search.

They hinted at ways to prosecute Trump that don’t hinge on whether the documents he kept are classified.

Former President Donald Trump offered a shifting array of defenses in response to the FBI’s Aug. 8 raid of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, which uncovered a trove of secret documents.

Among them is the claim that he declassified all documents during his tenure under the president’s sweeping powers over national secrets.

But court documents unsealed Thursday by federal judge Bruce Reinhart, including the cover page of the warrant used in the search, revealed that this defense may not be as effective as Trump had hoped, legal experts said.

One implication of the new information is that even if Trump is right about declassifying the documents, he still could have broken the law, tweeted Lawrence Tribe, a Harvard constitutional law scholar.

Prior to Thursday, the only information about laws officers believed Trump might have violated came from the warrant itself, which was unsealed last Friday.

It listed major federal laws that Trump might have violated, including the Espionage Act. More specific information was found in documents from Thursday.

They showed that the FBI believes Trump may be guilty of willfully withholding national defense information, concealing or suppressing government documents, and obstructing a federal investigation.

Bradley P. Moss, a national security attorney, told Insider that the new documents “clarify but ultimately don’t change much” of what we previously knew.

A striking detail, he said, is that the FBI believes Trump obstructed its investigation.

“Clearly, the FBI currently believes that Mr. Trump not only brought properly marked classified documents to Mar-a-Lago, but he kept them and resisted handing them over when confronted by the government,” Moss said.

The FBI could theoretically use an obstruction charge to prosecute Trump, he said, even if the information turns out to have been declassified.

Moss, however, suggested that prosecutors are unlikely to choose to argue that case, even if they technically could.

“I have no reason to suspect that the government would press charges if it concluded that there was sufficient evidence that the records were in fact declassified, as Trump keeps claiming,” he said. . “Even if the Espionage Act charge fails, the government could pursue an obstruction charge.

“It’s unlikely, but not out of the realm of possibility, they would do it on their own. After all, our prisons are full of people who have been caught on charges that fall short of the original intent of what the forces of the order were investigating.”

The affidavit underlying the warrant would likely detail the grounds used by the FBI to obtain the warrant.

Reinhart said Thursday he favors releasing the affidavit in redacted form because it contains sensitive information relating to the ongoing investigation. This could take place as early as August 25, the date of the next hearing.

Insider reached out to Trump’s office for comment.

His attorney, Alina Habba, in an interview on Newsmax, pushed back against the charges outlined in the sheet, saying Trump cooperated with investigators and again said he declassified the information.

Several senior Trump administration figures have called the claim implausible or even a “lie.”

