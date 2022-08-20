Insider story on why Narendra Modi cut Nitin Gadkari to the waist

Nitin Gadkari is perhaps among the last remaining old-fashioned gentleman politicians in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is also the most successful minister in Narendra Modi’s cabinet. The two factors combine to make him the most popular leader not only within his party but also among other politicians in the country. And it’s getting noticed by the general population, as a recent State of the Nation poll by a leading magazine revealed last week.

Add to that the fact that he continues to be the favorite of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. It is therefore not surprising that despite the fact that Gadkari is not combative and tries to be conciliatory at all times, despite being the loudest of the Union cabinet ministers, he tends to attract l beware of both Modi and other ambitious hopefuls in the party who have always wanted him downsized and belittled.

Perhaps that is why he was kicked out of the BJP parliamentary council in the recent reshuffle earlier this week. Modi inducted Devendra Fadnavis into the party’s central election committee, keeping in mind the caste profile and other factors necessary to maintain balance in these two highest decision-making bodies of the party.

Both Gadkari and Fadnavis are from Nagpur, are Dehashtha Brahmins who have dominated the RSS since its inception (as is Mohan Bhagwat), come from families traditionally rooted in the RSS, speak the same language and hail from the same region.

That said, Gadkari is considered closer to RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat who, while having nothing to object to Fadnavis, always believed that Gadkari would make the best CM or even PM. Sources reveal that after development, Bhagwat advised patience to Gadkari who is much younger than Modi and has time on his side.

Gadkari is, after all, the singular leader of the BJP for whom the RSS coerced the BJP’s top brass at the time to amend his party’s constitution to give him an additional two-year term as party chairman. It was in 2013 when the BJP was running out of money and Bhagwat thought Gadkari could take over from LK Advanis as opposition leader and was preparing to take over as prime minister in 2019.

However, according to informed sources in the RSS, they had not confronted Narendra Modi, who used his influence as a Gujarat CM to block the flow of funds to the BJP treasury under pain of compressing the business interests of corporate donors and left the party with no choice but to nominate him as a candidate for the post of prime minister.

Says an RSS ideologue, We always knew that Modi would celebrate himself in the Center like he did in Gujarat by reducing and destroying all his peers. We didn’t want to make him our candidate. But we had no choice. If you remember, the BJP put out posters saying Ab ki baar, BJP Sarkar. Modi forced then party chairman Rajnath Singh to change it to ‘ab ki baar, Modi Sarkar’. Now it’s all about Modi and Modi alone.

Not enough. It is also about Gadkari. For even when Modi talks about a twin-engined sarkar in Uttar Pradesh and considers his own performance excellent, say Gadkari’s supporters, it is Gadkaris’ performance as Minister of Transport and Roads that is held back to show that there is little performance by any other minister in Modi’s cabinet to write home. And party men and people know that. This troubles Modi and Amit Shah endlessly, says the RSS ideologue.

So, in a word, I would say jealousy. Modi is very jealous of Gadkaris’ popularity with people inside and outside the party, people’s recognition of his performance and closeness to RSS and wants to cut him down to size, says Shyam Pandharipande, who was an RSS ideologue. but after seeing the shenanigans of the RSS from the inside, he has since become a socialist.

Pandharipande says his family and friends think Gadkari is too soft on Modi and doesn’t even challenge the man when he takes credit for his own achievements. So Modi shouldn’t really fear him like he seems to.

But Gadkari is also rather talkative and recently said that politics today has ceased to be the domain of gentlemen, except for a few you can count on your fingers. An RSS observer close to Nagpur believes that this particular statement could have been misinterpreted by Modi to believe that Gadkari was pointing the finger at his own rude behavior towards political opponents, including women, especially since Gadkari followed up this statement with another resonant observation that politics today had become solely about personal power and only ten percent of the time for ten percent of people, it was no longer about social work or even politics.

Moreover, he is the only one who confronts Modi in cabinet meetings, pointing out the things he considers bad for the country or the people and Modi does not like that at all, especially since the others are not only yeses, offering no challenge to The Great Man. They just nod and let it all go, RSS watchers say.

But that said, RSS ideologues are also convinced that Modi is far too smart to simply cut off his nose to spite his face. Because, it is clear that he is seeking a third term and in anticipation of this, he is preparing to repeal the age limit of 75 years that he himself had set to remove seniors from politics. troublesome. However, Gadkari is a decade younger and rather than giving him the opportunity to put himself in his place in 2024, if the BJP manages to retain power in the Center, it must be reduced to size right away, but not make it completely irrelevant. .

Modi knows very well that if Gadkari is denied a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha, the BJP risks losing not only Nagpur but also 20-25 seats not only from Vidarbha or Maharashtra but even surrounding areas of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh . Because it was Gadkari who built these regions over the years for the BJP. Ditto Shivraj Singh Chauhan (who was also dropped). So the excuse is that they have been on the parliamentary council for 22 years and it was time to give other states an opportunity. However, Maharashtra or MP are not fully represented and this satisfies the RSS.

RSS ideologues say Fadnavis will play a major role at the Center after he ceases to be Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister. So whether or not Gadkari returns to the Lok Sabha in 2024, his days as an important national leader could be numbered. Not immediately, but eventually, as Modi would rather be seen as the moderate face of the party which he compares well with Amit Shah or Yogi Adityanath. But Gadkari and Chauhan, with their performance records, to bolster their acceptability are the biggest threat in this regard.

Modi is preparing for the long haul and Gadkari, Chauhan and others know that well.

(Views are personal)