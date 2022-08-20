Will Xi Jinping’s One-Person State Mean a Recession for China?

BEIJING, CHINA – MARCH 05: Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening session of the National … [+] People’s Congress at the Great Hall of the People on March 5, 2017 in Beijing, China. The government work report introduced: the main focus of development this year is that the domestic GDP growth rate at about 6.5%, consumer prices rose about 3%. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) Getty Images



One of the (many) notable American political events of recent months was the defeat of Liz Cheney in the primary race to regain her Republican seat in Congress. Cheney is Republican royalty, at least as far as Bush/Reagan Republicans are concerned. His father (see Barton Gellmans Angler’s book as a point of reference) was an integral part of many Republican administrations, and devious enough that when George W Bush asked him to seek out a running mate, Cheney could not. find no one better than him.

In Congress, Liz Cheney’s voting record has been bloody enough that there is no doubt about her beliefs, except that she is a rare example of a Republican resisting Trump’s sycophanticism. She is experienced and educated enough to realize the threat he poses to American democracy and makes it her position. By doing so, and promising to derail a 2024 Trump presidential campaign, Cheney could become the catalyst for splitting the Republican Party, which, like the Conservative Party in the UK, is a cauldron of venom and confusion.

If Republicans were to split, the central group of American politics could open up, while Trump’s Republicans could play on the fringes of the political establishment and social media. To that end, the upcoming midterm elections, which have already been heavily influenced by the Supreme Court ruling on nationwide abortion access, will be telling. Interestingly, they may not be the biggest political event this fall.

CCP

In an international context where democracies are fighting each other in an often existential way, and where in the context of the invasion of Ukraine and the tensions around Taiwan, the democratic and autocratic worlds are increasingly clashing hostile, the key event will be the Chinese Communist Party meeting in late October, early November.

This event is pivotal as it will likely enshrine a third term in government for Xi Jinping and usher in significant personal changes, including a new prime minister for China and the retirement of Wang Qishan.

It is an underrated watershed event in the sense that it marks a phase change in China’s rise from a one-party state to a one-man state. If America’s example proves that democracy breeds prosperity, China is the powerful counter-example that proves that a state-controlled and state-led economy can also thrive. The transition to Xi for life could shake that up, and in that context there are several considerations to keep in mind (especially with markets looking complacent).

Walk the dog

The first in the short term hinges on Xi’s need for a show of force ahead of the CCP meeting. While we would hazard to assume that Chinese politicians have a tendency to wave the dog (see Larry Beinhart’s 1990s book American Hero and the film of that title) in much the same way as their American counterparts, a continuation of heavy-handed tactics around Taiwan (a blockade or even the seizure of a small island) is a possibility.

A more pernicious and damaging trend in China is the side effects that Xi’s controlling instincts have at least three caught my attention. The first is the debilitating effect on public morale and the economy of the various COVID lockdowns, and the quiet rumblings they create within the great church that is the Communist Party. The second is the effective split between the Party and the business community that has grown due to Xi’s anti-corruption campaigns and his promises of a less unequal distribution of wealth (common prosperity) and the third concerns the silence open and intellectual effort and dynamism. discussion on social and political affairs. By extension, this makes Chinese politics extremely difficult to decipher.

In this regard, the great danger for China is that it has someone at the helm stifling innovation at a time when China needs it most. With the demographic cycle shifting downward, growth slowing and the real estate market looking precarious, the risk for Xi is that he fails to deliver on the China Dream concept he started laying out in late 2012/ early 2013. Keep in mind the sobering fact that youth unemployment in China is now at 20%.

In a country’s ascent from emerging to developed status, the key variable to watch is the continuous improvement of productivity, and in China, this is running out of steam. In this respect, the big surprise would be if Xi is a lame duck president by 2027, while Liz Cheney could start her presidential campaign for 2028.