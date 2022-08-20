A few days after leaving office, Boris Johnson goes on vacation

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss remains in the best position to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, according to the YouGov poll.Sky News published this Thursday. He will have the support of 66% of the members of his party, the Conservatives. Liz gets ready and Boris, what does Boris do in the last days of his mandate? Going on vacation…again.

Johnson was forced to resign on July 7, after the resignation of around 50 people around him, tired of the scandals and lies of the now outgoing Prime Minister. The most optimistic were expecting exemplary and discreet behavior from the Prime Minister during the short period of time that remained until the exit from power on September 6. The most realistic, who know him, no.





This weekBoris Johnson he’s gone on vacation: the second time in a fortnight. If at the beginning of August he spent a week with his wife Carrie in a spa in Slovenia, he has now chosen sunny Greece. The sunday mirror revealed that the prime minister flew to the Hellenic country over the past weekend.

It’s only for urgent things

already at destination, That’s how he says it Mirror“As Britons learn that the real value of their wages is falling at the fastest rate in 20 years, Johnson was photographed in topless in a lonely cove from the island of Euboea, near Athens, in a black bathing suit”.

In Slovenia, you went to a spa where customers are asked to get rid of their phones and laptops

The place chosen for the first vacation rest was also not just anywhere. The Prime Minister and his wife stayed in Vila Planinka, a Slovenian seaside resort where rooms cost between 285 and 640 euros per night and where customers are asked to get rid of their phones and laptops.





As in the rest of Europe, inflation is skyrocketed in the UK above 10%. One of its consequences is the country’s railway strike. The strike of its more than 45,000 workers left the country’s rail network virtually paralyzed on Thursday.

In this context, Johnson took a few days. According to English media, Boris and Carrie are in Nea Makri, a seaside town near Athens.. Fate is no stranger to the Johnsons. His father, Stanley, owns a villa in the town of Horto, in the north of the island.

10 Downing Street confirms Johnson does not plan to work unless it is an emergency

Johnson’s team at 10 Downing Street explained that the Prime Minister only available for important decisions and not for daily work. He does not plan to work this week except in an emergency, they confirmed.





But Boris would win if he was in the race

Like most media, the Labor Party shouted to the sky. The British left accused the still-incumbent prime minister of treating his last few months like a party: “It’s a big party for Boris Johnson as the country struggles to pay its bills.

A Labor spokesman said: “Given the past few months, it seems it doesn’t matter if the prime minister is in office or on vacationbecause it has never managed to meet the challenge of the cost of living crisis for conservatives“.

We’ll see if Michael Winterbottom and Kenneth Branagh have taken note and arrive in time to include this final episode in the mini-series they are shooting on Boris Johnson for Sky. Is titled This England and is co-written and co-directed by Winterbottom. Branagh plays the former Prime Minister.

We’re done with the YouGov/Sky News that we mentioned at the beginning. Held before 1,089 members of the Conservative Party, it shows that the two candidates remain less popular than Boris Johnson. If he was in the electoral race he would get 46% of the voteagainst 24% for Truss and 23% for Sunak.