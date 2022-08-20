It doesn’t take much effort to form a government, but hard work is needed to build a country: PM Modi





Prime Minister Modi said that to achieve the goal of providing piped water to every household in the country, the government must work around the clock.



On August 19, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it doesn’t take much effort to form a government, but it takes a lot of work to build a country as he attacks the opposition for neglecting a key issue like water conservation. He said those who were not concerned about the country did not care about its present or its future and said his government had been working for eight years to ensure water scarcity did not become an obstacle on the road to global development. Mr Modi was addressing, via video link, a program called Har Ghar Jal Utsav, organized by the Goa government to mark 100 per cent coverage of piped water supply in rural households in the state. He referred to his government’s flagship program to provide piped water to all households by 2024. “You don’t have to put in a lot of effort to form a government, but you have to put in a lot of effort to build a country,” he said. The success of Jal Jeevan Mission is based on: popular participation. Partnership with all stakeholders. Political will. Optimal use of all resources. pic.twitter.com/WdrK6bEEN0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2022 Water security is important and here is how we are making it stronger in India. pic.twitter.com/eEr8tUwH3V — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2022 Three achievements that will make all Indians proud! pic.twitter.com/naVsuWt6OY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2022 It is a special day for Goa and for our efforts to secure ‘Har Ghar Jal’. I will share my remarks by videoconference at 10:30 a.m. Urges anyone who is passionate about water conservation and the environment to join the program. https://t.co/8ydPpPyqN7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2022 Mr Modi said that to achieve the goal of providing piped water to all households in the country, the government must work around the clock. Taking a veiled dig at the opposition, Modi said those who did not care about the present and the future of the country just talked about water conservation but never took action to solve the problem. “In the past eight years (of the BJP-led NDA government), we have been trying hard to ensure that water scarcity does not become an obstacle in the nation-building process,” he said. . Describing water security as one of the biggest issues facing the world, the Prime Minister said it could prove to be a major challenge for the country in its march towards a developed economy.

