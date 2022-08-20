Unable to justify what happened: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attacks Salman Rushdie | world news





Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre Edited by Swati Bhasin

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday the attack on British writer Salman Rushdie was unjustifiable. In an interview with The Guardian, Khan called the assault terrible and sad and said that while the anger in the Islamic world at the Mumbai-born authors’ controversial novel The Satanic Verses was understandable, the attack, on the other hand, was unjustifiable.

Rushdie understood because he came from a Muslim family. He knows the love, respect and reverence of a prophet who lives in our hearts. He knew it. So the anger I understood, but you can’t justify what happened, Khan told the British daily.

Notably, in 2012, Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) refused to attend a media conclave in New Delhi after learning of Rushdie’s participation. He reportedly said he couldn’t think of attending an event that Rushdie would attend – which had caused immeasurable harm to Muslims around the world.

Also read: ‘May finally expire’: Padma Lakshmi, ex-wife of Salman Rusdhie, in recovery

British author Salman Rushdie was stabbed by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident – identified as Hadi Matar – on stage in upstate New York on August 12. The Indian-born writer suffered three stab wounds to his neck, four stab wounds to his stomach, puncture wounds to his right eye and chest, and a laceration to his right thigh, police said .

Rushdie has received threats since the publication of his book “The Satanic Verses” in 1988. The book led to a fatwa – a religious edict – by then Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. According to some reports, a bounty of around three million dollars was declared earlier for anyone who kills Rushdie.

(With agency contributions)

