Xi and Putin at G20 summit in Indonesia





Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin both plan to attend the G20 summit in November, the Indonesian president has said, paving the way for the highest-level global diplomatic meeting since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The summit could put the two leaders in the same room as President Biden and US allies, who have provided extensive military support to Ukraine and sought to isolate Russia. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who is hosting the meeting in Bali, said in an interview with Bloomberg News that Xi and Putin had told him of their intention to attend the summit. Widodo extended the invitation this year to Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He did so after Biden said Russia should be kicked out of the G20 as punishment for waging war on Ukraine. Neither country has independently announced its leaders’ intention to attend in person. The visit would be Xi’s first overseas visit since the COVID-19 pandemic and the first global summit Putin has attended since the invasion. While the United States and Europe have tried to create a united global front to counter Russian aggression, China has reaffirmed its ties with Russia. In February, weeks before the invasion, Xi said he had an unbounded friendship with Putin. China has refused to provide direct military or economic support to Russia in its six-month invasion, portraying itself as a neutral arbiter of the dispute, but in a June phone call with Putin, Xi offered to deepen relations between their nations and strengthen bilateral strategic cooperation. Chinese officials and state media have refrained from calling Russia’s attack on Ukraine a war or an invasion. This week, the Chinese Ministry of Defense said its troops would take part in military exercises in Russia; countries have held joint exercises in the past. The US Commerce Department has accused Chinese companies of supporting the Russian military in violation of sanctions. China’s own military maneuvers will also be suspended at the G20 summit. Tensions around Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that Beijing claims as its territory, have reached their highest level in decades. China has shown its military might this month, circling the island in timed moves around the visit of President Nancy Pelosis. During a call with Biden in late July, Xi warned that China would not tolerate interference by outside forces over Taiwan’s status.

