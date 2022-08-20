Nagaland Olympics and Paralympics will pave the way for young athletes: PM Modi





Kohima:With only days left before the start of the main event of the Nagaland 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the event would help young sportspeople make a name for themselves. The Nagaland 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which are the biggest sporting event ever held in Nagaland, will certainly pave the way for many young sportsmen from this beautiful state to make their mark at national and international level games, said the Prime minister through a message shared by the Nagaland Olympic Association. ADVERTISING CONTINUE READING BELOW The Prime Minister shared his delight upon learning about the event which begins on August 22 and will be hosted by the Nagaland Olympic Association and theNagaland Government. The motto Stronger Together, he said, succinctly encapsulates the spirit of sport and its impact. He said that sport knows no borders or barriers, divisions or discord. People may be from any outside social or economic background, but on the court they are athletes who push their limits in a quest to bring glory to their team, district, state or nation, he said. declared. In New India, sporting excellence becomes a way of life. From the record number of medals at the Tokyo Olympics, to the unprecedented performance at the Tokyo Paralympics which surpassed the total number of all previous editions, and the brilliant efforts seen at the recent Commonwealth Games, young people place India on the sports map of the world. like never before, Prime Minister Modi said. It should also be noted that the Games reinforce empowerment by starting the tradition of including Paralympic sports at state level, the Prime Minister said. Moreover, PM Modi shared his best wishes to all sportsmen participating in the Games. He encouraged them saying that they are the future of India and their enthusiastic involvement in such sporting events would bode well for the nation. ADVERTISING CONTINUE READING BELOW Modi also appreciated the coaches and support staff of all sportsmen for encouraging and guiding the young athletes. While wishing the event great success, Modi also wished the Nagaland Olympic Association and the Nagaland government great success in hosting the Games. Following the Prime Minister’s message, the Nagaland Olympic Association thanked Modi for his message on the eve of the Games. His message is a great source of encouragement not only for the Nagaland Olympic fraternity but for all young people, especially sportsmen, NOA said. Read also|Nagaland: FM will inaugurate the CSR and investment conclave on August 22 Related Latest stories

