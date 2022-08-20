DOJ in Quandary as it mulls disclosure of Trump research paper





WASHINGTON

A federal judge has given the US Department of Justice a week to redact an affidavit used to substantiate the recent search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence before the rest of the document is made public.

The document is wanted by a media group following the unprecedented search that was carried out as part of an ongoing federal investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents he brought to Mar-a-Lago .

The court-issued warrant used to search Trump’s residence was unsealed last week, showing that Trump is being investigated for several potential crimes, including obstruction of justice and a possible violation of the Privacy Act. spying. The law makes it a crime to obtain and disclose national defense information that could be used to harm the United States and benefit its enemies.

But prosecutors are opposed to unsealing the more sensitive affidavit, the legal document they presented to a judge to obtain the search warrant.

Jay Bratt, the head of the Justice Department’s counterintelligence and export control section, argued that the document contains so much sensitive information that its deletion would render it virtually worthless.

“There would be nothing of substance,” Bratt said during Thursday’s hearing with U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart.

The search of Trump’s residence in which agents removed 11 sets of classified documents he had taken from the White House and failed to turn over to the National Archives sparked an angry reaction from the former president and his allies.

Trump claims he had a “standing order” to declassify all documents removed from the Oval Office, a notion questioned by many national security experts.

The FBI’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents is in its early stages, Bratt said in court Thursday.

The wanted affidavit would almost certainly reveal far more information about the investigation than the search warrant, said Jordan Strauss, a former Justice Department official now chief executive of investigative consultancy Kroll. and risk management.

“If, for example, there’s a confidential human informant or some other source of information, it could reveal that,” Strauss said in an interview. “And while there’s no indication that that’s the case, if there was a wiretap, if there was an anonymous tip given to the FBI or some other law enforcement agency of the law, or if there are other sources or methods by which information is gathered, such as if there is a cooperating individual or a cooperating accused whose indictment is under seal, all of this could become public if there was no significant redaction.”

An affidavit, usually filed by an FBI agent, outlines the type of crime being investigated, why prosecutors believe evidence of that crime can be found at the scene, and the source of the information. government.

Generally, an affidavit is issued once an accused is charged with a crime, but not while an investigation is ongoing.

In deciding whether or not to release the affidavit, the government faces a dilemma, said Daniel Richman, a former federal prosecutor who is now a law professor at Columbia University in New York.

“On the one hand, if you really try to protect all confidential sources and keep investigations quiet as much as possible, then you’ll throw out this weird series of sentences that will become a Rorschach test for the American public,” he said. Richman said. in an interview. “Those looking for a reason to believe this is a witch hunt will find it. Those inclined to think the government has reason to go ahead with this research will be satisfied.”

“Having a motley document floating around might not serve anyone’s purposes and even more so will set this very bad precedent of the media thinking that they could always push for the release of at least part of an affidavit in very hyped,” Richman said.

But media outlets say that given the historical significance of the search of a former president’s home, releasing the affidavit is in the public interest.

The Mar-a-Lago raid by the FBI is already one of the most significant law enforcement events in the nation’s history, Charles Tobin, an attorney representing the media groups, said during the interview. hearing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/doj-in-quandary-as-it-mulls-disclosing-trump-search-document-/6709543.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos