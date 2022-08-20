Anger at The Satanic Verses is understandable, but: Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan on Salman Rushdie attack





Days after famed author Salman Rushdie was attacked at an event in New York, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the incident was terrible “and sad”. Further acknowledging that the Islamic world’s anger at Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses was “understandable”, but that could not justify the onslaught.

Apparently around 10 years ago Khan pulled out of an event in India as Rushdie was a guest there as well. Khan had said he couldn’t think of attending an event that Rushdie would attend, which has caused “immeasurable harm to Muslims around the world”. However, Khan has made it clear that he does not support violent action against the Indian-born author.

Regarding Rushdie’s stabbing in New York State, Khan told the Guardian, “I think it’s terrible, sad”

Rushdie understood, because he came from a Muslim family. He knows the love, the respect, the reverence of a prophet who lives in our hearts. He knew it,” Khan said. So I understand the anger, but you can’t justify what happened.”

Rushdie, 75, was stabbed by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident identified as Hadi Matar, an American national of Lebanese descent, on stage last week while performing at a literary event in the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York.

He suffered three stab wounds to the neck, four stab wounds to the stomach, punctures to his right eye and chest and a laceration to his right thigh, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said. when the suspect is charged.

Meanwhile, Hadi Matar, the man accused of stabbing acclaimed author Salman Rushdie on stage in New York state last week, has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault. Matar, 24, pleaded in court in Chautauqua County, New York, CNN reported. It comes after prosecutors said a grand jury indicted him this week.

Following the release of Rushdie’s fourth book, The Satanic Verses in 1988, the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini accused him of blasphemy and in 1989 issued a fatwa against him, calling for his death.

Rushdie’s writings led to death threats from Iran, which offered a $3 million reward for anyone who killed him.

