Jokowi accused of laundering rights in latest ‘impunity’ decree

The Indonesian Setara Institute for Peace and Democracy claims that the presidential decree (Presidential decree) on the formation of a team for the non-judicial resolution of past gross human rights violations – recently signed by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo – will reinforce impunity and absolve perpetrators of past human rights violations.

According to the president of the Setara Hendardi Institute, the Presidential decree shows that Widodo is unable or unwilling to resolve past human rights cases, reports CNN Indonesia.

“The Setara Institute sees the formation of the “PAHAM team” as a mere project aimed at reinforcing impunity and whitewashing past human rights violations that have yet to be fully addressed by the state. said Hendardi.

Based on draft Presidential decree circulating, Hendardi said that the members of a team formed by Widodo are made up of people considered problematic in terms of past human rights abuses.

According to Hendardi, instead of dealing with cases of human rights violations in accordance with the mandate of Law No. 26/2000 on Human Rights Courts, Widodo instead firmly closed the door to public inquiries and to the victims’ hopes for truth and justice.

He also said that the formation of the team would have an impact on the search for truth and the realization of the rights of victims and the public as a judicial resolution becomes optional.

“Because the non-judicial option has been decided, Jokowi is in fact denying the mandate of Law number 26/2000 which states that the resolution of human rights violations that occurred before 2000 can be judged by a for that human rights tribunal,” Hendardi said.

Hendardi believes that this non-judicial mechanism is a form of mass amnesty and that the state washes its hands of it.

The “PAHAM Team” is just a committee formed by Widodo to give the appearance of sympathy to the victims while the goal is to silence their claims and aspirations, according to Hendardi.

“Yet, under international human rights law and the concept of transitional justice, it is not only the right to reparation that must be respected, but also the right to truth, the right to justice and guarantees of non-repetition,” he said.

As reported, during his State of the Nation Address on August 16 at the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) in Jakarta, President Widodo said he had signed a Presidential decree on the formation of a team for the non-judicial resolution of serious past violations of human rights.

Widodo also reported that a Truth and Reconciliation Bill (RUU KKR) was under deliberation.

Non-judicial mechanisms have long been criticized by civil society groups as they can be used as an alibi by the government for not pursuing cases of gross human rights violations through judicial means.

Currently, 12 cases of human rights violations are being handled by the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM).

They understand:

The massacres of 1965;

The May 1998 riots in Jakarta;

The shootings of Trisakti, Semanggi I and Semanggi II students in 1997-98;

The assassination of the famous human rights defender Munir Said Thalib, co-founder of the Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (KontraS);

and the 2014 Paniai shootings in Papua.

Translated by James Balowski for Indoleft News and republished with permission. The original title of the article was Jokowi is considered to have cleared the perpetrators of gross human rights violations by the latest presidential decree.