Xi pulls out all the stops to seek re-election: The Tribune India

Jayadeva Ranade

As China prepares for the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP) at the end of October this year, clear signals emanating from Beijing strongly suggest that Chinese President Xi Jinping is confident of a third, and possibly longer, term. .

The clearest indicator is the Politburo meeting that Xi Jinping chaired on July 28 when he asked its members to be ready for “historic” changes. There are other strong indicators, for example, provincial Party secretaries and senior Party officials who credit Xi’s thinking on governance, economy, etc. the successes and appointments at the ministerial level made before the Beidaihe meeting and the Party Congress.

On July 26-27, Xi gathered top party and state officials for a two-day “study session” to discuss the upcoming 20th Party Congress. Attendees included members of the Politburo, ministers, military and provincial leaders. China’s authoritative Xinhua news agency reported that Xi had asked them “to prepare to write history”. He said, “The upcoming 20th Party Congress is a very important conference held at a critical moment in the new journey of comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country.” He simultaneously reinforced his communist credentials, saying, “Thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era has been formed, achieving a new leap in the sinicization of Marxism.” The meeting also endorsed Xi’s zero Covid policy and warned against slacking off.

Party cadres across the country quickly began studying Xi Jinping’s speech at the Politburo study session, which received extensive official Chinese media coverage. Xi’s remarks reflect his confidence that he will be “re-elected” to the Party Congress for another term. Rumors circulating in Beijing suggest he may eventually be bestowed with the new designation of president. This would elevate him to the level of Mao Zedong and make him preeminent in the CCP. This would mean an end to consensus decision-making among equals in the Politburo Standing Committee.

Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate Zhou Qiang held a party group study session on July 29 specifically to discuss Xi’s speech to provincial cadres and to welcome the 20th Party Congress. He described Xi’s speech as a “political proclamation” to promote the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Earlier on July 7, Qu Qingshan, director of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, wrote a 10,000-character exposition in the “Daily of Discipline and Supervision” on July 7. July on “Understanding and grasping the “two institutions” of the future dimension”. He focused on the geopolitical environment and Mr. Xi’s diagnosis of the challenges and opportunities arising from the ongoing major changes, as well as the strategy he laid out for navigating the complex environment and realizing the great rejuvenation. Qu Qingshan insisted that “Xi Jinping’s thought and leadership will be needed for the foreseeable future.” It is significant that the article was published in the official journal of the party’s anti-corruption arm, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CDIC) and the National Supervisory Commission (NSC). Although he avoided words like “leader” and “helmsman”, he reinforced Xi’s credentials and standing before the 20th Party Congress.

In addition, a large number of party secretaries and senior party officials have publicly expressed their loyalty to Xi Jinping. They are unlikely to risk their careers supporting the wrong candidate. Their working reports to the respective provincial congresses contain many glowing references to Xi. One example is the case of Politburo member Li Qiang, Shanghai Party Secretary and close aide to Xi. There has been speculation that, following the public outcry in Shanghai against enforcing the zero-Covid policy, Li Qiang may no longer be considered for elevation to the Politburo Standing Committee. However, Li Qiang’s report to the 12th Party Congress in Shanghai on June 25, which includes 23 references to Xi, indicates that he still aspires to a position on the Politburo Standing Committee.

Unconfirmed reports circulating in Beijing claim that Chinese military industry executives could gain increased representation in the upcoming Central Committee (CC) and Politburo. There are about eight such cadres in the 19th PCC CC. Ma Xingrui, a member of the 19th CPC CC, was recently appointed Party Secretary of the Xinjiang-Uyghur Autonomous Region – usually a Politburo position. Jin Zhuanglong, who served as deputy general manager of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation and other state-owned enterprises in the crucial military industry, is now in charge of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Lei Peifan, chairman of China Shipbuilding Corporation, succeeded Jin Zhuanglong as deputy executive director of the Office of the Central Committee for the Development of Military-Civil Integration, who also holds a ministerial-level position.

Xi, however, seems to leave nothing to chance. A video recently released by the Artificial Intelligence Institute of the Hefei Comprehensive National Science Center claims that its smart political education bar uses artificial intelligence (AI) to read facial expressions and brain waves to “discern the level acceptance of ideological and political education”. He said Communist Party members can be assessed in the levels of “determination to be grateful to the party, to listen to the party, and to follow the party.” Articles and a video related to the new AI program were quickly deleted on July 3 shortly after they were posted on Chinese social media.

The deleted article said: “The level of acceptance of the ideological and political education of each member of the party can be assessed” and that this new innovation will “quantify the education of thought” and create “new paths for the party building. The tool will likely be used by Party Central Committees when “approving” delegates to the 20th Congress selected by provincial Party Congresses.