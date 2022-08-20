Trump hints at legal action in response to Mar-a-Lago search





Former President Trump hinted Friday that he would file a lawsuit in response to the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago property last week.

Trump said in a post on his Truth Social social media platform that a major motion related to the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution would soon be tabled regarding the search. He claimed his rights had been violated on a level rarely seen before.

The Fourth Amendment protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures.

Trump’s message comes after a federal judge said Thursday he may be willing to unseal portions of an affidavit that was used to establish probable cause for the FBI to search the Palm Beach, Florida property. .

Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the search warrant, said he did not believe the Department of Justice (DOJ) had proven why the document should be kept entirely private and asked officials to suggest redactions to the document .

Reinhart unsealed the warrant itself and some related documents following the search after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the DOJ supported its release, given the significant public interest in the situation and that Trump revealed that the search had taken place.

Garland also strongly defended the DOJ and FBI in a rare public statement about an ongoing investigation, saying their integrity had been unfairly attacked.

Trump and his allies blasted the research and accused DOJ officials of operating out of political motivation against Trump, who is considering a third run for president in 2024.

Judge upholds ban on distributing food or drink near Georgia polling places as legal disputes continue Five things to know about Weisselberg's guilty plea

Garland said DOJ and FBI officials are dedicated and patriotic public servants.

The unsealed warrant revealed that the FBI suspected Trump of violating several laws, including the Espionage Act. Eleven sets of classified items were seized during the search.

Trump argued he declassified the documents at Mar-a-Lago when he was president, but legal experts say Trump might still have violated the Espionage Act if he did done, because classification status is irrelevant to the provisions of the law.

