Jared Kushner Reveals Donald Trump’s Favorite McDonald’s Meal

Jared Kushner has revealed what his stepfather, former President Donald Trump, loves to order at McDonalds.

In his forthcoming White House memoir, Breaking History, Kushner noted that he knew Trump was recovering from his 2020 Covid-19 bout when he asked for his favorite meal.

McDonalds Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, Fries and Vanilla Shake, Ivanka Kushner’s husband recalled, as noted in a copy of the book received by the Washington Examiner.

Trump’s notable appreciation for the fast food chain has been commented upon during his tenure.

In 2018, Michael Wolff suggested in his controversial book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House that a key reason the then-president had a preference for fast food was that he had long been afraid of be poisoned.

[One] why he liked to eat at McDonalds, no one knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-prepared, Wolff wrote.

Sign up for our free weekly Indy100 newsletter

Around the same time, the New York Post reported that former Trump aides Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie wrote in their book that the former commander-in-chief enjoyed two Big Macs, two Filet-O- Fish and a malted chocolate when the mood arose.

In 2019, Trump even took his love for the Golden Arches to new levels, serving fast food to the Clemson Tigers and North Dakota State Bison as they visited the White House to celebrate their college football national championships.

Trump with 2018 Division I Football Champions FCS North Dakota State Bison and a buffet of McDonald’s and Chick-fil-AGetty

Trump tested positive for Covid-19 in October 2020 and was at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for three days for treatment.

Meanwhile, he was optimistic about his health and said he felt better than two decades ago.

Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump administration, some very good medicine and knowledge, Trump tweeted after leaving the hospital.

Although Kushner didn’t reveal details about Trump’s health, he did note that then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was still nervous about it.

As Kushner stated, Meadows was the person who encouraged Trump to check in with Walter Reed.

As the President recovered at Walter Reed, we all recognized that the [re-election] The campaign should wait until Trump is both physically strong and medically clear to hit the trail again, Kushner wrote.

Breaking History is set to release on August 23.

Give your opinion on our topical democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help push this article up the indy100 rankings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indy100.com/viral/jared-kushner-donald-trump-mcdonalds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos