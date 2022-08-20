Politics
Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit, Indonesian president says, staging showdown with Biden
By Kevin Liptak, CNN
The leaders of China and Russia both plan to attend November G20 Summithis host said on Thursday, setting up a high-level showdown with the United States President Joe Biden.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo told Bloomberg in an interview he had received assurances from Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin that they would attend the conference, scheduled for November on the Indonesian island of Bali.
“Xi Jinping will come. President Putin also told me he would come,” he said, according to Bloomberg.
The presence of the two authoritarian leaders will raise the stakes for the summit, which is the first G20 since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and rising tensions over the Taiwan issue.
Neither Putin nor Xi were present last year’s G20 in Rome. Xi only recently started traveling outside mainland China as the Covid-19 pandemic wanes.
The White House has not officially announced Biden’s trip to Asia for the summit, but officials say he is expected to attend.
US and Chinese officials have been working quietly to arrange the first face-to-face meeting between Biden and Xi since Biden took office, ahead of November’s series of summits in Asia: the G20 in Bali, a meeting of leaders Southeast Asia Summit in Cambodia and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Thailand.
Tensions between Washington and Beijing have deteriorated in recent weeks Next Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. China has increased military exercises and weapons testing and closing certain lines of communication with the United States.
During their last phone call, Biden and Xi have both agreed to work an in-person meeting. Biden is a proponent of regular meetings with his foreign counterparts, even when tensions are high.
Biden and his advisers had conversations for months about how to approach the G20 if Putin were to attend, and it was discussed among other world leaders at the G7 Summit which was held in Germany at the beginning of the summer and during a NATO summit in Brussels in March.
At the G7 meeting, in particular, leaders discussed ways to show a united front against Russia at the November conference, officials said.
Biden has said Russia should be kicked out of the G20, and senior officials in his administration walked out of G20 events where Russian officials were present.
But boycotting the G20 summit was not seriously considered since Biden and his team did not want to appear to hand over the table to Putin.
Instead, the United States and other G7 countries encouraged Indonesia to invite the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as a guest participant in a demonstration in support of Ukraine.
In April, finance ministers from several countries, including US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, walked out of a closed G20 session in Washington when the Russian delegate began his prepared remarks, a show of protest against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Prior to the meeting, U.S. officials said Yellen would not attend certain sessions of the rally that included Russia.
To G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken challenged his counterparts to maintain a tougher line on Russia, saying that for the G20 to remain relevant, he must hold Moscow accountable for the invasion. .
