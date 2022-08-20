Delhi Busts Major Int’l Fake Passport Racket, 325 False passports, 175 False visas seized





Hello and welcome to the ABP News Live blog. Follow this space to obtain the latest developments and the latest news from India, including Manish Sisodia’s CBI affair in Delhi’s alcohol policy, BJP demonstration at Rajasthan against the law and order, the last Update of Covid, Monkeypox and other developing stories across the country and abroad. Rajasthan: the BJP will protest against the law and the order today The Bharatiya Janata party will demonstrate on Saturday in Jaipur against the question of public order in the state, said a party spokesman. The spokesman said the party will organize a demonstration from 10 am from the Shaheed Memorial at the residence of the chief minister under the direction of the president of the BJP, satisfaction. The demonstration will be against the growing atrocities of women, illegal mining, crimes against lights and popular lynching cases, he said. The president of BJP, JP Nadda, will address the gatherings in Sirmor in the Himachal BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will speak to two public meetings in the Sirmour district on Saturday in Himachal Pradesh, said party unit president Suresh Kashyap. The rallies will take place in Paonta Sahib and Nahan, Kashyap said on Friday. Jharkhand: Strong rains, “red alert” issued for certain districts The Ranchi Meteorological Center issued a red alert for certain parts of the Jharkhand, where heavy rains are likely from Friday evening due to the impact of a deep depression on the Gulf of Bengal, reported the agency PTI press quoting officials. Abundant to very abundant rains could continue until Saturday in many state regions, they said. A red alert (07-20 cm of precipitation) was issued for the districts of Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum, indicated the officials, adding that certain districts of the west and the center of the Jharkhand could also know precipitation abundant to very abundant. CBI Raids Home in Excise Policy Case de Sisodia. Names 15 in fir Friday, the CBI went down to the home of Delhi’s chief minister, Manish Sisodia, and in 30 other places in relation to allegations of corruption in the implementation of Delhi’s excise policy. The AAP condemned the raids, the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that the agency had been “requested from above” to harass its leaders. The BJP asked the Delhi government to clearly say its excise policy. The searches at the home of the head of the AAP, at the residence of the IAS officer and former Arava Gopi Krishna excisement and at 29 other places took place after the CBI recorded a FIR for alleged corruption and Formulation and execution of Delhi’s excise policy published last November, officials said.

