Putin and Xi Jinping should meet at a regional summit in Uzbekistan next month (report)





Almost six months after their meeting in person, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet at a regional summit in mid-September in the Uzbeke city of Samarkand. According to the sources of the Wall Street Journal, the preparation of the visit of Jinping in Uzbek has already started in China. Although the Chinese official did not confirm any visit to Xi Jinping outside of Beijing, the sources close to the trip said that he would go on September 15. In addition, the American media said that the officials also started bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit. . Earlier in February, the two leaders met during the Winter Olympic Games in China, a few days before the start of the war against Ukraine. “A trip to Samarcande would underline Xi’s objective to cultivate closer security relations with countries that are not allies of the United States as a bulwark against Western efforts to contain China,” Chinese officials said in the Chinese officials WSJ. The same thing was reported by the Russian news agency Tass in June about Putin’s project to go to Uzbekistan. However, the report does not mention any possibility of meeting with the Chinese leader. It is also expected that the leaders of India, Pakistan and Turkey also plan to attend the meeting in person. Putin and Xi Jinping could meet US President Joe Biden in November In addition, if the leaders of China and Russia meet other countries, we expect them to discuss the persistent tensions between the United States and Taiwan who arose after the visit of the American president Nancy Pelosi in Taipei earlier in the first week of this month, the WSJ reported. Completing a tour in Uzbekistan, the two leaders should also be at the G20 top in Bali in November. We expect the American president, Joe Biden, also participates in the meeting. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would participate remotely. Image: AP

