FBI search for Trumps Mar-a-Lago triggers Jan. 6 replay

The brutal days that have passed since former President Donald Trump’s FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago have brought America to a slow-motion replay of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Pro-Trump cultists have once again declared war on the US government, just as they did on January 6, 2021, and are once again determined to overthrow the rule of law. It’s yet another warning of what the pro-Trump Republican Party has become: a violent, apocalyptic cult of personality. The nation knows what will happen if Trump becomes president again.

Ricky Shiffer, who died at 42 for Trump’s sake, is the perfect symbol of Trump’s rage-filled GOP.

Shiffer attempted to attack the FBI office in Cincinnati on August 11 in an act of revenge for the court-authorized search of offices for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Hot on the heels of the Aug. 8 FBI search, an account by the name of Shiffers on Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, urged people to get everything you need to be battle-ready.

He attempted to breach a bulletproof barrier outside the FBI office by firing his nail gun, then fled in an ongoing shootout with police. While he was on the run, he apparently took the time to post again on social media, writing, Well, I thought I had a way through bulletproof glass, and I didn’t. do. If you don’t hear from me, it’s true that I tried to attack the FBI, and that either means I got taken off the internet, or the FBI got me, or they sent the regular cops.

Within hours he was dead in a cornfield after a shootout with police.

Shiffer was just one of many Trump supporters who engaged in violence or threats of violence in recent days against the FBI, the Justice Department and the federal judge who approved the warrant used by the FBI during the raid last week.

Adam Bies, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, was arrested Aug. 12 after posting a series of violent threats against the FBI. The hateful rhetoric he used underscores how dangerous the threats from Trump followers have become. Every shit that works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director to the janitor cleaning their fucking toilets deserves to die, Bies wrote on Gab, a right-wing social media platform. You declared war on us and now it’s open season on YOU. HEY FEDES. We the people can’t WAIT to water the trees of freedom with your blood.

Meanwhile, a group of heavily armed Trump supporters, some with assault weapons, stood outside the FBI office in Phoenix last weekend to protest and intimidate after Mar-a- The girlfriend. Meanwhile, the threats against the federal judge who approved the search warrant grew increasingly grim; a trump follower posted, i see a rope around his neck. Threats against the FBI, Justice Department and Judge have become so frequent and disturbing across the country since the Mar-a-Lago raid that the FBI and Department of Homeland Security have released a joint intelligence bulletin on August 12 warning them. .

Shiffer, Bies and many others were groomed for violence by Trump, who unleashed this latest wave of threats on the day of the FBI raid using rhetoric deliberately designed to incite, claiming Mar-a-Lago was ” currently besieged, raided, and occupied.It was the same kind of language of violence laced with victimhood that Trump used to incite the crowd to storm the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The insurgency involved a mob of thousands who attacked the building in an attempt to prevent congressional certification of Joe Biden’s election as president. Encouraged to march on the US Capitol by Trump when he addressed his supporters at a rally near the White House that day, the crowd overwhelmed police guarding the Capitol and managed to delay the certification and nearly shut it down.

Yet today, Trump supporters stand unrepentant and unashamed, despite hundreds of arrests, a high-profile House inquiry that revealed the extent of the insurgency’s danger to democracy, and a criminal investigation. ongoing January 6 Justice Department and Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

None of this matters to Trump followers. They start over.

Expand Attacks

The FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago was just the latest excuse Trump cultists have used to step up their attacks, despite the Republican Party’s militia wing having been active since January 6, 2021. They attacked each other to a wide range of targets they view as enemies: On June 11, for example, just two days after the first House hearing on the insurrection, police in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, arrested a U-Haul truck and arrested 31 members of a white nationalist group called the Patriot Front. They were on their way to a Pride event, where officials said they planned to start a riot.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the upsurge in violence and threats of violence in the wake of the Mar-a-Lago raid are only part of a steady and increasingly intense march by supporters of Trump towards a permanent war against American democracy.

Certainly, far-right hatred of the federal government dates back long before Trump. This hatred has skyrocketed in recent decades, particularly following the bloody Branch Davidian raid by agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Waco, Texas in 1993 and the headquarters of Ruby Ridge in Idaho by the FBI and the United States. Marshals Service in 1992. Far-right groups still have as their bible a racist and anti-Semitic novel written over 40 years ago called The Turner Diaries. The violent and dystopian novel, first published in 1978, depicts a bombing of FBI headquarters as well as the hanging of members of Congress. The parallels between the plot of the novels and the actual events of the January 6 insurrection, and the more recent threats of violence against the FBI, are uncannily close. Trump has lifted the hellscape of The Turner Diaries out of the realm of perverse fantasy and into grim reality.

Trump has lifted the hellscape of The Turner Diaries out of the realm of perverse fantasy and into grim reality.

Shiffer was a real soldier in Trump’s war. There is evidence on social media that he was at least January 6 adjacent. He appeared in a video at a pro-Trump rally in Washington, DCs Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House the night before the uprising, and he apparently posted on Twitter that I was there in response to a photo of January 6 insurgents scaling the Capitols from the walls.

Bies, meanwhile, has been an aggressive anti-vaxxer showing that his new hatred of the FBI is part of a larger hatred of the whole government. I wasted my 25 year career in software and marketing after refusing the vaccine, Bies wrote on Gab. I will never treat you democrat bastards with respect or be friends with you in any way for the rest of my life. I can’t wait to see all that stupid shit drop dead from the side effects of your vaccine.

Far from trying to rein in Trump and his brownshirts, GOP leaders have stoked threats of violence. They quickly followed Trump’s lead in the days following the FBI’s Florida raid and began making calls to defund the FBI, claiming it was like the Gestapo. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., compared the research to the actions of Third World Marxist dictatorships, while other Republicans announced they were now at war with the US government. Carl Paladino, Republican candidate for Congress in New York, said in a radio interview with right-wing Breitbart News that Attorney General Merrick Garland should probably be executed before quickly claiming he was being facetious. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has threatened the Justice Department with an investigation if Republicans take over the House, while saying the Justice Department is now in an intolerable state of militarized politicization.

Far from trying to rein in Trump and his brownshirts, GOP leaders have stoked threats of violence.

Republican politicians have also worked to purge all anti-Trump dissidents from the party, filling key state positions that will sway future elections with hard-right figures who still question the presidential election of 2020. Party cleansing extends to affiliated groups that once sought to bring new ideas to conservatism but are now nothing more than accomplices to Trump. It was clear earlier this month at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, where a fake jail cell holding a suspected Jan. 6 insurgent was set up; he was meant to symbolize how Republicans now view insurgents as political martyrs. (Reporters at the conference wrote that a right-wing group led by Brandon Straka was responsible for the cage and that Straka may have been the person inside, although his identity could not be confirmed. Straka was convicted for his role in the January 6 uprising and later cooperated with the FBI.)

Like a mob boss, Trump seeks to exploit violence, threats of violence, and the broad GOP acceptance of his agenda. Last weekend, he reportedly asked an ally to contact Garland to lower the political temperature surrounding the FBI search even as he continued to denounce the raid as a witch hunt. It was straight out of Trump’s longtime playbook: pretend to be the victim, rant and rave, then play games with his opponent.

