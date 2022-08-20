Prime Minister Modis’ speech on Independence Day laid out an agenda for a sweeping transformation of society and the nation





True leadership is about transcending the immediate to plan for the future. The ability to diagnose gaps in society that aren’t always apparent, identify solutions, and inspire people is what sets ordinary politicians apart from the era-defining leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s panch pran speech delivered on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence will go down in history as one of his finest speeches and also among the finest independence day speeches . It is qualitatively different from Jawaharlal Nehru’s Tryst With Destiny speech. It’s the context that makes Modis’ speech so much more meaningful and transformative. How? During his eight years in office, and before that as Chief Minister for 13 years, Modi set the benchmark for the achievement of the five prongs which he has set as India’s mantra for the next 25 years. . Therefore, what Modi has done with his speech is to distill his life’s work into the five mantras and then begin the process of institutionalizing these into national traits. The first pran is to inculcate a culture of broad and large-scale thinking. The success story of digital payments is the best illustration of this. In 2016, UPI was launched, followed by BHIM. Within a few years, India had the highest number of digital payment transactions in the world. There are countless other examples of the world’s largest financial inclusion program, largest vaccination campaign, largest health insurance program, and largest social security schemes. So when Modi urges us to aim for developed country status by 2047, he is credited with achieving several seemingly unlikely goals. During his eight years in office, and before that as Chief Minister for 13 years, Modi set the benchmark for the achievement of the five prongs which he has set as India’s mantra for the next 25 years. . Akilesh MishraCEO, Bluekraft Digital Foundation The second pran is about societal change that decolonizes our minds. Modi implores us to follow his lead not to seek external validation to measure our success but to chart our own path. Why should the West decide which standards of governance others must blindly follow? Consider the net neutrality debate. India took the lead and the debate was over. Or think of the recent debate over India’s presumed morality in securing its energy needs. A certificate from the West didn’t matter to us because it shouldn’t have been because the certifying countries got their energy from the country they were trying to ostracize. It is this confidence that must be part of the national character. The third prana of pride, our civilizational heritage, is obvious. Yet this only became the norm after Modi took office. We have the oldest civilizational sites in the world, the most dynamic cultural and social festivities, the most diverse tourist sites and the oldest texts in literature and science. Why shouldn’t they be proudly displayed? The fourth pran, unity and solidarity, is vital to mustering the strength of the nation towards a common goal. Modis’ personal example gives us a good model for understanding the value of this resolution. As CM, Modi never allowed local interests to clash with national interests. The fifth joke about civic duty is the razor’s edge that differentiates ordinary nations from those emerging as leaders of their time. Governments alone can rarely bring about mass change unless people take a proactive role. The corruption-free government that Modi gave can become part of the national character if citizens stop associating with corrupt politicians. The panch prans, if taken to their logical conclusions, will serve India long after Modi leaves the scene. They will become part of the national character. Governments come and go, but we will never return to the age of self-loathing with small ambitions. The leadership that will emerge will live up to the expectations of an ambitious company. This is the audacity of Modis’ speech. The writer is CEO of Bluekraft Digital Foundation and was previously director (content) MyGov

