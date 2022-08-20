Phone call between Putin and Joko Widodo marks start of possible path to peace





Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attend the G20 summit to be held in Bali in mid-November, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told Bloomberg.

The news would also be corroborated by the fact that yesterday Putin had a telephone conversation with his Indonesian counterpart. During the phone call, the two sides discussed pressing global food security issues and also discussed preparations for the upcoming G20 summit to be held in Bali on November 15-16. “President Putin told me he would come,” Widodo said. Chinese President Xi Jinping will also attend the summit. Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were no preconditions for Putin and Zelensky to meet at the G20 summit. In addition, the Kremlin spokesman stressed that there is still no final decision on the Russian leader’s participation in the event. Meanwhile, an adviser to Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Mykhaylo Podolyak, admitted that the Ukrainian president could attend the G20 summit in Indonesia if Vladimir Putin is present. This would be a first tangible sign of detente, which could lead to a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, despite the caution of the main Russian media about the idea of ​​giving a decisive role to the next G20 in Bali. As Ansa reports, the presence of Xi and Putin at the meeting, if confirmed, would create a kind of confrontation with US President Joe Biden and other Democratic leaders: in fact, everyone would meet in person for the first time since. The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, just weeks after Putin and Xi declared their “unlimited” partnership in Beijing. “The big country rivalry is really worrying,” Widodo, 61, said in the interview. “What we want this region to be is stable, peaceful, so we can build economic growth. And I’m not just thinking of Indonesia: Asian countries also want the same thing”. As the rotating chair of the G20, Indonesia has tried to balance great-power ties, resisting pressure to exclude Russia from meetings. Following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said the world “needs wisdom and responsibility to maintain peace and stability. “, while emphasizing that he respects the one-China policy expressed by other Southeast Asian countries. nations. Indonesia’s president dismissed concerns that US-China tensions over Taiwan could spill over into the South China Sea, saying nations should instead focus on managing food, energy and pandemic crises. “Indonesia wants to be friends with everyone,” he said. “We don’t have any problems with any country. Each country will have its own approach. Each leader has their own approach. But what Indonesia needs is investment, the technology that will change our society,” Widodo concluded. Meanwhile, the efforts of Ankara, which is pushing for a peace negotiation between Kyiv and Moscow, are also highlighted. Russian media reports that yesterday during the meeting between Erdogan, Zelensky, Guterrez, in Lviv, the Turkish President offered his Ukrainian counterpart the opportunity to intervene with Moscow to arrange a face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelensky . As I told Putin during my visit to Sochi, I reminded Zelensky that we can arrange a meeting between them, we also discussed grain exports and aspects of Turkish-Ukrainian relations. In the meantime, Ankara will participate in the reconstruction of infrastructure in Ukraine. Indeed, we learn from Ria Novosti sources that Turkey has signed a memorandum of cooperation and assistance with kyiv aimed at the reconstruction of infrastructure in the south of the country. A common group will be set up soon to identify common industrial projects and sources of investment. Christian Meier

