Turkish Erdogan offers Zelensky to arrange a personal meeting with Vladimir Putin
As the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv continues unabated, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to arrange his meeting with the Russian President in Istanbul. According to reports, the Turkish leader made the offer on Thursday August 18 during his visit to Lviv, Ukraine, where he held talks with the embattled president. Besides the Turkish President, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also visited the war-torn country and held a trilateral meeting with Erdogan and Zelenskyy.
Erdogan said the discussion revolved around the war in Ukraine which has been going on for about six months now. “We discussed all aspects of our bilateral relations with Zelenskyy. I reiterated that our solidarity and support for territorial integrity and sovereignty Just as I told Russian President Vladimir Putin during my visit in Sochi on August 5, I reminded Zelenskyy that we can have a meeting between them,” the Turkish president remarked, according to RIA NovostiErdogan further said that he also discussed with Guterres the export of Ukrainian grain with President Zelenskyy.
Turkey to contribute to Ukraine’s reconstruction plan
During his visit, the Turkish President also signed a memorandum with Ukraine for efforts to rebuild Kyiv’s infrastructure destroyed during the Russian invasion. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure, the agreement provides for the participation of the Turkish side in the process of reconstruction of Kyiv. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government said a task force would be created to attract Turkish investment and create specific collaborative projects that would help revive Ukraine’s war-torn economy.
Erdogan will probably tell Putin about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
The Turkish President also said that he would like to speak with Vladimir Putin about the current situation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). Notably, Turkey has continued to serve as the main mediator between the two belligerents since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. In addition, the transcontinental nation has also facilitated several rounds of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and laid the groundwork for a historic grain deal that would help reduce the immediate dangers of global food insecurity and hunger in the weakest countries.
