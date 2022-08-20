How to Understand Boris Johnson’s Conference Speech

The take-home message from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s speech at the Autumn Conservative Party Conference was: Let’s get Brexit done and bring this country together.

In one form or another, this has been the conference’s keynote all week, so it’s no surprise that Johnson’s speech includes a 45-minute elaboration of it. Spectators James Kirkup has analyzed the genius of this slogan. He echoes public exhaustion over Brexit and promises to return British politics to the normality of domestic policy debates.

It has been clear for some time that the Tories intend to conduct an election along the lines encapsulated in this slogan and Johnson’s speech only sent a stronger signal that the Tories are offering voters a post-Brexit promise of a United Kingdom based on the policies of a nation. But there were also other allusions to the electoral strategy of the parties in this speech.

Reclaiming the “One Nation” brand

Brexit was not completely ruled out, of course, but Johnson omitted details of his plan for the Irish border, releasing it later in a fuller document. He also explicitly embraced the May-era mantra of taking back control of our money, our borders and our laws. Otherwise, domestic politics dominated public services in particular.

Johnson claimed the Conservatives were the real party in the NHS, praised public sector staff, highlighted progress in schools and police and health recruitment. He highlighted recent salary increases and hopes to end injustice in social care.

On drug-related crimes and misdemeanors, Johnson spoke about sentencing, following Home Secretary Priti Patels’ hardline speech the day before. But he also called for attention to investment in rehabilitation and prevention. He spoke about building brownfields close to jobs and the importance of bringing young people up the ownership ladder. And of course, he got excited about public transportation, especially his beloved buses.

There were, however, errors. The downside of relying in part on improvisation (apparent or real), audience participation and the buzz-fill technique, is that words such as capitalism and NHS can end up in an uncomfortably close juxtaposition. There have also been enough off-the-cuff discussions of the London glare to fuel long-running complaints about politicians’ obsession with the South East, a particularly potent narrative in Scotland, Wales and much of of northern England, where Johnson is seeking votes.

But such displays of public awkwardness are of course part of that premier style. Much has been made of his strong and allegedly unparliamentary language in recent weeks. But political rhetoric is an instrument on which many tunes can be played and it is quite consistent with its style that tune be intense and energetic. It is also natural that this strikes the ears of those whose preferred rhetorical style is that which privileges moderation and technicality.

True to form, Johnson called Labor fratricidal and anti-Semitic, and again attacked the Surrender Bill intended to prevent a no-deal Brexit. Labor offered on the domestic market, Johnson said, deranged and ruinous plans borrowed from the playbook of bolivarian and revolutionary Venezuela. Labor planned to expropriate ownership of schools, eradicate excellence in education and plunge the country into utter national discord. And, rather than warning of the possibility of a Jeremy Corbyn premiership, Johnson used high-pitched ridicule, ridiculing the Labor leader as a communist cosmonaut.

The strategy

All of this may sound very conventional, albeit very exaggerated, of Punch and Judy politics. But weighting the content of Johnson’s speech not only reveals that the Tories are acting as if the general election campaign has already begun, but also signals their election strategy.

Significantly, the Liberal Democrats were barely mentioned. It suits the Tories that left-wing hardline remnants feel implicit encouragement to ditch the equivocal Brexit Labor Party in the next election and vote for the Liberal Democrats instead. If that happens, the Tories could significantly benefit from the second part of their plan, which is to target the misfits outside London where Labor is alienating and losing its pro-Brexit supporters.

The strategy is, firstly, to take a simple and immediate position on Brexit, which should win back former Labor defectors to UKIP and the Brexit Party. And no sharp-eyed analyst could have missed the Tories’ new chart, seen around the boardroom on signs and lapel stickers. Featuring the words GET BREXIT DONE in large white capital letters on a red square, it borrows heavily from the old branding of Vote Leave and Labour.

Then, second, the party veers left with an optimistic tone and generous pledges of funding for the NHS, schools and police.

Johnson is also positioning himself as a patriotic champion of anti-establishment peoples, mocking Parliament which he has compared to a broken laptop and reiterating his own passionate belief in our country.

But Labor is still blocking the general election Johnson wants and an election campaign has a lifespan. It all depends on the moment: voters tire of slogans that become clichés (just ask Theresa May), and the longer a campaign lasts, the more holes critics have to poke holes in campaign promises. Senior Tories may need to remind their new leader not to peak too soon.

This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.