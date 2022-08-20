Donald Trump hints at Fourth Amendment violation in Mar-a-Lago ‘burglary’





Former President Donald Trump said his legal team will retaliate against the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago by filing a lawsuit that may allege Fourth Amendment violations.

Trump described the raid on his home as “atrocities perpetrated by the FBI” and the Department of Justice (DOJ) and accused law enforcement of “destroying our country” in a series of posts on his Truth account. Social Friday. The former president hinted that he believed the Constitution’s Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures, was violated during the raid.

“Never in the history of our country has there been a time when law enforcement has been so viciously and viciously involved in the life and times of our nation’s politics,” wrote Trump. “My rights, along with the rights of all Americans, have been violated on a level rarely seen before in our country.

“A major Fourth Amendment petition will soon be filed regarding the unlawful burglary of my home, Mar-a-Lago, just prior to the important midterm elections,” he continued. “This should not be allowed to continue!”

Former President Donald Trump is pictured at a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 5, 2022. Trump said on Friday his attorneys would soon file a ‘major Fourth Amendment motion’ regarding the August 8 FBI raid on Mar-a. -The girlfriend. Scott Olson/Getty

The Fourth Amendment states that a search of a person’s home is legal only when it is “reasonable.” A court-approved search warrant, which was issued before the Mar-a-Lago raid, must be justified by “probable cause” which is “supported by an oath or solemn affirmation”, including details on the area searched and the objects sought. .

In the Aug. 8 raid, which Trump has repeatedly called a “break-in,” several boxes of classified documents, some of which may contain nuclear secrets, were seized from the former president’s Florida residence on South.

The raid was carried out as part of an investigation into potential violations of federal laws, including the Espionage Act. While the search warrant executed during the raid was made public at the DOJ’s request, the affidavit that supports the warrant and presumably explains the probable cause supporting the warrant remains sealed.

Trump and many of his allies demanded the affidavit be made public, while the DOJ opposed releasing the document, fearing it would compromise their ongoing investigation and potentially endanger the confidential informant. or informants who informed the FBI.

However, federal magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the search warrant after determining there was probable cause, said parts of the affidavit could likely be released at a hearing on Thursday. The DOJ is expected to file the proposed redactions next week.

The FBI declined to comment. Newsweek has contacted the DOJ for comment.

Update 8/19/22, 8:33 PM ET: This story has been updated with additional information and information.

