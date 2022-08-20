Prime Minister Modi, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders pay tribute to former PM









YEARS |

Updated: August 20, 2022 9:45 a.m. IS

New Delhi [India]Aug 20 (ANI): Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi, their father and former prime minister, on his 78th birthday.



“Dad, you are with me every moment, in my heart. I will always try to fulfill the dream you dreamed for the country,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted today.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birthday.

“On his birthday tribute to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted today.

Several leaders in the political sphere paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi.

The official Congress party Twitter account, in a post, wrote: “We fondly remember former Indian Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi on his birthday. who ushered in the IT and telecommunications revolution in India. Today we celebrate his legacy.

Congress Secretary General KC Venugopal wrote: “I have paid my humble tribute to Rajiv Gandhi ji to Vir Bhumi on the occasion of his 78th birthday. In the hearts of millions of Indians, he lives for always. #BharatKeRajiv”



Congressman Randeep Singh Surjewala, in a tweet, said: “Humble tributes on the occasion of the 78th birthday to a leader who transformed Indian democracy and propelled it into the 21st century. A leader known for his compassion, humanism, modern ideas and technological prowess ushering in change for the better. You will be living in the heart of India. #RajivGandhi”

Rajiv Gandhi took over as Congress leader in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India’s youngest prime minister at the age of 40 when he took office in October 1984.

He served as Prime Minister of India until December 2, 1989.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during a campaign rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/rajiv-gandhi-birth-anniversary-pm-modi-rahul-gandhi-other-leaders-pay-tributes-to-former-pm20220820094520 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos