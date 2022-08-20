Imran Khan was denied permission to meet Shahbaz Gill in hospital





PTI chief Imran Khan (L) and his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: After being denied permission to meet his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced he would hold rallies across the Pakistan to support the leader of his party.

Khan made the announcement during a media interview outside PIMS.

“We will hold rallies in all divisional headquarters,” Khan said, inviting PTI supporters to join him in speaking out against the torture and ill-treatment of his chief of staff.

“They don’t care about court orders,” he said, criticizing the government’s treatment of Gill and its disregard for his health.

Amid tight security at the PIMS premises, Khan went to the hospital earlier to meet his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill, who was admitted as per court orders. The former prime minister, however, was denied permission to visit his party member.

Imran Khan alleges torture on Gill in his tweet

Earlier, Khan reacted to videos of Gill circulating on social media, where he could be seen crying in pain and unable to breathe when he was taken to court by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) earlier on Friday. .

Khan, in his tweet, claimed that all of Gill’s photos and videos clearly show he was tortured both mentally and physically, also citing the most horrific sexual abuse to tell.

He was humiliated to break it. I now have all the detailed information. ICT Police claim they did not inflict any torture, Imran Khan tweeted.

Questioning Gill’s alleged torture, which was denied by police in the capital of Islamabad and Punjab’s Home Minister Hashim Dogar, Khan wrote Who Tortured Gill?

There is a general perception in the general public and in our minds as well as to who might have carried out the horrific torture, he tweeted, warning authorities and the government to expect a public backlash.

We will spare no effort to find those responsible and bring them to justice,” Khan wrote on his official Twitter account.

Gill cries in pain

Earlier in the day, Shahbaz Gill was taken out of PIMS at 7.30am on Friday accompanied by a large contingent of police for a hearing into a sedition case filed against him.

He came out in a wheelchair with an oxygen mask put on from the back door of the health facility.

A Geo News correspondent present in court said Gill was coughing in the ambulance and apparently had breathing problems.

A doctor was also present the whole time to monitor Gill’s health.

Before the start of the official proceedings, Gill’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, also went to inquire about him.

When asked, the lawyer remarked “how can he go to the second floor in this condition?”

When Gill got out of the ambulance, he was seen crying and saying he was unable to breathe.

Court says ‘Gill’s condition is not good’

An Islamabad court had earlier ordered a re-medical examination of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, saying his “condition was not good”.

The court issued the order which was reserved earlier today after police requested an 8-day extension of his pre-trial detention in a sedition case filed against him at Kohsar police station for anti- army broadcast on television.

“Shahbaz Gill’s health condition is not good, he should undergo medical examination again,” the court said, and ordered authorities to keep him at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) until ‘see you Monday.

Rejecting Gills’ lawyer’s plea that the two-day remand granted on August 17 had ended, magistrate Raja Farrukh Ali Khan said the remand had not even begun and ordered the prosecution to submit a medical report at the next hearing.

Shahbaz Gill is an asthma patient, performing medical tests, the judge said.

Fit and healthy

A PIMS medical board said the PTI chief was fit and healthy and could be released at any time.

According to the report, 10 different medical tests and X-rays were performed on the ITP chief at the hospital and all were found to be clear. Sources said the report found no signs of torture.

A district and sessional court on August 17 ordered Gill, who had been behind bars since August 9, to be taken into custody for an additional 48 hours. However, PTI challenged the case in Islamabad High Court.

