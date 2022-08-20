Has China strategically overstretched itself on the BRI and Indo-Pacific? | world news





While only an unforeseen political catastrophe can prevent President Xi Jinping from securing his third term and becoming China’s eternal leader at the end of 2022, the autocrat is clearly on his way to a most difficult tenure, the communist nation showing signs of strategic overstrain both overseas and abroad. interior fronts. President Xis Chinese Dream for National Rejuvenation, launched when he took control of the Middle Kingdom in 2012, now faces serious challenges with an economic slowdown and reduced growth forecasts, an increase in Covid cases leading to draconian lockdowns and an increasingly restless population, and a seemingly irreparable crack in its bilateral relationship with the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosis to Taiwan this month. While President Xi’s projection of power over Taipei in the form of flights of more than 400 fighters, nuclear-capable bombers and numerous warships across the Taiwan Strait may have earned him brownie points to its domestic audience and Chinese Communist Party (CCP) supporters abroad, there is little evidence that Beijing will resort to the application of force on the breakaway republic without incurring enormous political and economic costs. With several countries in the Indian subcontinent and Africa stuck in the Chinese BRI debt trap and the Indo-Pacific rocked by PLA belligerence for the past decade, the global mood in Beijing is generally negative as the President Xi Jinping and his limitless friend Vladimir Putin of Russia are seen as two major contributors to global instability. Rising youth unemployment in China, accompanied by falling interest rates, shows that the economy is of serious concern to the communist leadership after the secret Beidaihe conference, which apparently ended on August 14. This is evident from the fact that Chinese Premier Li Keqiang immediately traveled to Shenzhen to chair a symposium with key leaders of major-economy provincial governments on their economic situation. At the meeting, Premier Li said that the six economically major provinces, which account for 40 percent of China’s economy, should take the lead and stabilize the economy and create jobs. The reaction from leaders is evident as major global investment banks cut China’s growth estimates, well below the government’s target of around 5.5%. While the Han nationalist population may have been alienated from the real issues of endless lockdowns, a weak housing market and job prospects by China’s war dance across the Taiwan Strait, the grim reality of a impending economic crisis simply cannot be ruled out. Added to this is the West’s rejection of Chinese companies and the crackdown on previously unrestricted technology transfers has made life difficult for China’s manufacturing sector. Simply put, the US is no longer interested in handing out free lunches to China and bilateral relations appear to be heading for tougher times. As US and European companies seek alternative places to invest and manufacture, now is the time for democratic India to offer the other option to global companies. It is in this context that Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ clarion call from the Red Fort on August 15, 2022, about abandoning casualness and moving towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat makes sense. This is a unique opportunity for Indian manufacturing that will make or break India’s dream of being a developed country in the next 25 years. Chinese wolf warriors had painted a picture of bypassing the United States as the largest economy and superpower by the end of this decade, with tributary states paying homage to the Middle Kingdom. But President Xi Jinping’s belligerent attitude towards India in Eastern Ladakh, Taiwan, Australia, Japan and the United States has awakened the democratic world and joined hands to push back the aggressive communist China. Clearly, China will have to recalibrate its dreams of becoming the number one power as the current strategic strain leads to growing political instability.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis (MP-IDSA) and Ben Gurion Prize 2011 by Israel.

…See the details

