DOJ mishandled Barr’s memo on Trump’s filibuster





A federal appeals court has ruled that the Justice Department mishandled and withheld portions of an internal memo to then-Attorney General Bill Barr regarding whether former President Donald Trump had obstructed justice in the infamous Russia investigation.

The three-judge DC Circuit Court of Appeals panel issued the unanimous decision on Friday, upholding a lower court ruling from last year that determined the memo should be released.

The DOJ argued that the March 2019 memo that was sent to Barr by the department’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) and another senior department official was part of the DOJ’s internal deliberations before a decision was made. be taken regarding Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the obstruction. allegations.

The memo related to whether former President Donald Trump obstructed justice in the Russia investigation. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Therefore, they argued, the document should be exempt from public records requests.

However, last year, District Judge Amy Berman Jackson called the argument dishonest because the memo was prepared at the same time as a separate letter from the DOJ that would inform Congress and the public that the department had concluded that Trump had not obstructed justice.

The appeals court pointed out Friday that in his letter to Congress, Barr wrote that he determined the investigation did not support the obstructionist lawsuit against the president after consulting with the OLC.

He also revealed that although parts of the memo were released, DOJ officials redacted references to a constitutional bar on the prosecution of a sitting president, meaning the department did not initially revealed that the OLC memo already established that Trump could not be charged with a crime while in office.

Meanwhile, the department said the memo was about whether Mueller gathered enough evidence to support the allegation that Trump obstructed justice, not as advice to Barr, according to the Associated Press. .

The appeals court said that had the department been available on the memo directly related to Barrs’ decision on the Muellers report, the decision might have been different.

Because the Department did not tie the memorandum to the relevant decision deliberations, the Department failed to justify its reliance on deliberative process privilege, the court wrote.

It’s unclear how quickly the memo could be released, as the DOJ is allowed to appeal Friday’s decision.

The appeals court also noted that its ruling was narrow and should not be used to question precedents allowing agencies to withhold draft documents related to public messaging.

