Is the giveaway debate genuine or a PM Modi ‘masterstroke’?

In June, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a report sounded the alarm about the deteriorating financial situation of state governments caused by increased spending on what they called “gratis”. As early as the following month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned voters of the disastrous consequences of the promises of “gifts” made by political parties during the elections. In August, the Supreme Court (SC) observed that the “promise of irrational gifts is a serious problem” and asked the union government to appoint a panel to study the issue. The Electoral Commission (EC) was also asked to comment on this issue by the Supreme Court.

That an economic institution in RBI, a political leader in Modi, a democratic institution in the Electoral Commission and the moral beacon of society in the Supreme Court have all raised the same issue begs the question – is it a political issue, a economic problem, a moral problem or all that?

The questions are:

1: Do the promises of “free admission” made by political parties during the elections amount to bribes and do they materially influence the electoral results?

2: Can there be a clear definition of what constitutes “gifts” and “welfare”?

3: Is there a distinction between a policy (such as free laptops) implemented by a government after its election and a promise made before the election? That is, the only crime is that a policy is announced before the election, since an elected government is free to implement whatever policy it wants.

4: Can the judiciary or union government dictate what political parties in various states can and cannot promise, in the area of ​​social standards, in elections?

5: Are the state finances in a perilous state due to such extravagance?

For example, in 2011, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced free laptops for students in its election manifesto for the Tamil Nadu state elections. Let’s try to answer the above questions using this.

DMK lost the election despite promises of free laptops and other “unmeritorious” goods.

First, the DMK lost the election despite its promises of free laptops and other “non-meritorious” goods. Tamil Nadu is often touted as the poster child for such ‘free’ polls with promises of color TVs, gold, kitchen grinders and the like. made by the two dominant political parties, DMK and Anna DMK, in multiple elections. But Tamil voters ousted the incumbent party in every election from 1991 to 2011. Of course, mere promises of “handouts” are neither sufficient nor necessary to influence election results. (I can attest to this as someone involved in designing the “NYAY” minimum income guarantee proposal for the Congress party in the 2019 election, which clearly did not influence the outcome, although the proposal did is certainly not a “gift” in the pejorative sense but a sound economic policy written with eminent experts). If only open promises of “handouts” to voters were enough to win elections, then in a vibrant multi-party democracy each party would make equally lavish promises, and as a result voter appeal would quickly fade, as the showed Tamil Nadu.

Political parties throw ‘kitchen sink’ at voters during campaigns in hopes something will stick – BJP promised farm loan waivers for 2017 UP elections, Congress promised higher purchase prices in the 2018 elections in Chhattisgarh, TRS promised two-bedroom houses in the 2018 elections in Telangana, AAP promised free power for the 2022 elections in Punjab. This does not mean that these parties would not have won their elections if they had not made such promises. There is no evidence that “free” promises carry a distinctive advantage for a political party to help win elections.

Second, are laptops a “gift” or a “social good”? The COVID-19 lockdown has shown that laptops are perhaps more essential to children’s education than school buildings. If public spending on school education is seen as “welfare good,” so is laptops. Tomorrow, will the free Internet to bridge the digital divide be considered a “gift” or a well-being? The most important point is that yesterday’s “gifts” can be tomorrow’s “well-being”, and a poor state’s “gift” can be a richer state’s “well-being”. A basic minimum income program such as NYAY is now universally recognized by economists as a prudent and effective social protection, but just a few years ago it may have been considered “free”. Trying to classify such expenses as “gifts” as opposed to “welfare” is both slippery and foolish.

It is also illogical to classify the same program as an authorized “welfare” if implemented after taking office, and an impermissible “gift” when promised earlier, in elections. It is the very principle of democracy to force politics to respond to the aspirations of the people and for an elected government to implement a policy it wants.

Similarly, in a functioning democracy, there is an implicit social contract between political parties and their constituents. In an ideal world, parties act based on their judgment of voters’ wishes and voters vote based on their judgment of party performance. It is true that in reality a variety of factors other than measured performance corrupt the democratic ideal, but that still does not grant the judiciary or the union government the rights or powers to arbitrate and dictate what political parties can promise in various state elections. or not promise. It’s between the voter and the party.

The real problem here is the fiscal profligacy of state governments and the perilous state of their finances. The RBI is right to sound the alarm about the deteriorating fiscal situation of states. But pinning it to “freebies” is naïve, harmful, and a losing argument. The RBI would be better off trying to impose financial penalties such as higher borrowing costs for fiscally reckless states rather than ordering or prescribing what kind of expenditures states can or cannot afford, especially in a diverse multi-party democracy like India.

The dire fiscal situation of states is a very serious problem that deserves urgent attention. But the corrective measures must go through financial actions. Imputational causes such as “gifts” impact the broader democratic fabric of the nation. Or maybe this is yet another “masterstroke” by the Modi government to spark a heated national debate on the issue of public finance using the alibi of political “gifts”, in which case he has very well successful !

(Praveen Chakravarty is a political economist and chairman of the Congress party’s Data Analytics department.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.