During a one-day visit to Lviv in Ukraine yesterday (August 18), President Recep Tayyip Erdoan met his counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and later attended a tripartite meeting with Zelenskyy and UN chief Antonio Guterres.

Following the bilateral meeting, Trkiye and Ukraine signed an agreement for the reconstruction of Ukraine’s infrastructure, which was devastated due to the Russian invasion.

The agreement signed by the trade ministers of the two countries covers the formation of a task force, which will coordinate the construction of roads, bridges, water and electricity infrastructure, hospitals, schools, etc

On the sidelines of the Erdogan-Zelenskyy meeting, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov.

“We don’t want another Chernobyl”

At the joint press conference following the trilateral meeting, Erdoan expressed concern over the ongoing clashes around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

“We expressed our concern about the ongoing conflict around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. We do not want to experience another Chernobyl,” he said.

“We also assessed the possibilities of transforming the positive atmosphere created by the Istanbul agreement into a permanent peace,” Erdoan said.

Trkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian Black Sea ports for the export of Ukrainian grain blocked due to the war, which is now at its end. sixth month.

Erdoan said the whole world felt the “positive effects” of the deal, which allowed the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

Since the first ship left a Ukrainian port on August 1, about 625,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain have been delivered to world markets by 25 ships, he said.

“Negotiation table”

“We have temporarily housed nearly 325,000 Ukrainians. We have admitted a total of 1,507 people, including 1,099 orphans and 408 caregivers, until conditions in Ukraine return to normal,” he also said. note.

Erdoan called on the international community to take greater responsibility in diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine.

“What matters is finding the shortest and fairest path to the negotiating table,” he said.

The president said he believed the war “will eventually end at the negotiating table”, a view shared by Zelenskyy and António Guterres.

“We are ready to act as a facilitator or mediator with the aim of reviving the negotiations on the parameters that took shape in Istanbul,” he said, adding that Trkiye will discuss the results of these meetings with the Russian Vladimir Cheese fries.

“The damage to Zaporizhzhia is suicide”

Regarding the Zaporizhzhia crisis, UN chief António Guterres said he was “gravely concerned” about the situation in and around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

“Common sense must prevail to avoid any action that could endanger the physical integrity, safety or security of the nuclear power plant. The installation must not be used in the context of a military operation”, a- he pointed out.

All military equipment and personnel should be removed from the factory and the area should be demilitarized, he said.

“We have to say it as if any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia is suicide.”

“The grain agreement helps the most vulnerable”

António Guterres said the historic Istanbul grain deal was signed to help vulnerable people around the world.

“Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I have been clear: there is no solution to the global food crisis without ensuring full global access to Ukrainian food products and Russian food and fertilizers,” said the UN Secretary General.

António Guterres said he was happy that the first UN-chartered ship carrying Ukrainian wheat was on its way to people suffering from the “worst drought” in decades in the Horn of Africa.

“Getting food and fertilizer out of Ukraine and Russia in greater quantities is crucial to further calm commodity markets and lower prices,” he said.

Guterres said the UN would also continue to make every effort to provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainians in need.

“Russia must withdraw immediately”

For his part, Zelenskyy called on Russia to “immediately withdraw” its troops from Zaporizhzhia “without any conditions”.

“At the same time, Russia must end all attacks and provocations,” he said.

“For peace talks to start, Russia must first leave the occupied territories. Then we will see,” he added.

Zelenskyy praised Trkiye and Erdoan for their “leading role” in the grain shipment deal which he said was “crucial in preventing a global food crisis”.

Regarding the agreement with Ankara for the reconstruction of Ukrainian infrastructure, he said: “Achieving our goals will strengthen both Ukraine and Trikiye.” (AS/VK)