Will the establishment trust Imran Khan again?

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan continues to pressure neutrals by making different allegations to gain their support for the removal of the coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif. This raises the question of whether Khan’s strategy of targeting neutrals to bring them online will work. Will the establishment trust him again?

The neutrals insist they are neutral and have no intention of repeating past political engineering mistakes, but Imran Khan made a clear call on them once again to intervene on Thursday. At the same time, he again tried to embarrass neutrals by repeating some allegations and adding new ones.

“You still have time to review your policy,” he warned them while alleging that the establishment supported the corrupt. Since the ousting of his government, he has lobbied neutrals to overthrow the coalition government to pave the way for his return to power. Khan does not want to talk to his political opponents, who are currently in government, but wants the establishment to do what suits his policy. Throughout the past four months, he has pinned his expectations on the military establishment and for that, he is using every possible tactic to pressure the establishment and get them dancing to their tunes.

On Thursday, he reminded neutrals that the ISI had told him about the corruption cases of its opponents. He did not, however, name who in the ISI told him all this. Recently, he had also criticized the “neutrals”, still without identifying anyone, for suggesting the name of the outgoing chief electoral commissioner to him and guaranteeing that he would not pose a problem.

Imran Khan’s continued attack on those who had done everything to bring him to power and later aided his government in every possible way, made him an unpredictable person. His recent references to “ISI telling him about PMLN-PPP corruption” and the appointment of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja are said to relate to someone who was his favorite until recently.

Khan has shown over the past few months that he can interpret anything to his advantage and to the detriment of others, including even his own benefactors. Interestingly, he does not want the establishment to remain apolitical or restricted to its constitutional domain, but demands that it favor it, legally or illegally, as in the past.

Independent observers believe that even if the establishment reverts to its controversial past political role, Imran Khan is not the person who can be trusted again. It is said that Imran Khan is also a great lesson for the establishment.

Khan’s unstoppable attacks on the establishment are a serious concern for many of his party leaders, but they too are helpless. They discuss among themselves how to stop Khan, some even dare to ask him to be a little careful. Top PMLQ leaders – Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi and his son Monis Elahi – also warn him not to attack the establishment in public speeches and media interviews, but in return all such individuals are nicknamed “their men”.

Recently, poor Pervez Elahi had a nightmarish time over Imran Khan’s wish not to hand over custody of Shehbaz Gill to Islamabad Police from Adiala Jail. Elahi never wanted a situation that arose. But under pressure from Khan, Pervez Elahi, although he rejected Gill’s statement, also tried to obtain concessions from influential circles, who simply suggested that he “follow the law”.

Imran Khan knows Pervez Elahi’s connections. At PTI, Pervez Khattak is also quite relevant. But Elahi and Khattak also find themselves in awkward situations. Pervez Elahi wanted to focus entirely on governance and delivery, but he’s been drawn into non-issues.

