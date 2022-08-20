Putin and Xi could meet in September at a summit in Samarkand | world news





Xi Jinping could meet Vladimir Putin in mid-September at a regional summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, it has been reported. According to the wall street journalpreparations are underway for the Chinese president to travel to Samarkand on September 15 for a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Xi’s office signaled that he may attend in person, according to the report, and that in addition to Putin, bilateral meetings may also take place with the leaders of Pakistan, India and Turkey. However, officials warned Chinese leaders’ plans could change and it was possible he could just attend virtually. Xi has not left China since January 2020. The SCO did not respond to a request for comment on Friday. Russia’s state-run Tass news agency reported in June that Putin planned to attend the SCO summit. Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/> Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply. Xi and Putin are also expected to be at the G20 summit in Bali in November, a meeting US President Joe Biden is due to attend. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he would participate remotely. The Samarkand and Bali summits will provide an opportunity for face-to-face critical discussions at a time of extremely high tension, particularly over the Russian invasion of Ukraine and China’s aggressive military stance around Taiwan. The People’s Liberation Army conducted unprecedented military exercises around the island after a visit by US spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi in early August. Beijing has backed Moscow rhetorically on Ukraine, refusing to criticize the invasion, but there is no evidence it provided weapons, as some US officials had feared. When they last met, in Beijing in February, Putin and Xi vowed that the bilateral relationship would have no limits. The Russian military debacle in Ukraine would have affected Chinese military thinking on Taiwan in ways that are not yet clear. Russia’s troubles served as a reminder that China does not yet have everything in place for an invasion, and invading without full preparation could be costly. On the other hand, the longer China delays its attempt to reintegrate the island by force, the more opportunity Taiwan has to arm itself and learn from Ukraine’s success in keeping Russian forces at bay.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/19/putin-and-xi-could-meet-in-september The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos