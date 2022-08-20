10 cr of rural households now have access to a piped drinking water installation: Modi

Connect with us

About 10 million rural households in the country have been connected to a drinking water facility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his address at the Har Ghar Jal Utsav held on Friday as part of the Jal Jeevan mission.

Today, 10 million rural households in the country have been connected to a drinking water installation. It’s a big success of the government’s campaign to get water to every home. This is a great example of Sabka Prayas”. Jal Jeevan Abhiyan is not just a government program, but it is a program run by the community, for the community. People power, women power and women power technology fuel the Jal Jeevan mission,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Modi praised Goa for becoming the first Har Ghar Jal certified state where every household is connected to piped water. He also recognized Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu as the first union territory to achieve the feat.

The Prime Minister commended the people, government and local self-government institutions for their efforts.

One lakh villages in different states of the country have become ODF plus. After the country was declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) a few years ago, the next resolution was to achieve ODF plus status for the villages i.e. they should have community toilets, plastic waste management, gray water management and Gobardhan projects,” Modi said.

Highlighting the water security challenge facing the world, the Prime Minister said: Water scarcity can become a huge impediment to realizing the resolution of Developed India-Viksit Bharat. Our government has been working tirelessly for 8 years for water security projects.

Talking about the government’s multi-pronged approach to ensuring water security, the Prime Minister listed initiatives such as Catch the Rain, Atal Bhujal Scheme, 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district, River Link and Jal Mission. Jevan.

He said the number of Ramsar wetland sites in India had grown to 75, of which 50 were added in the past 8 years.

The Prime Minister hailed the feat of connecting 7 crore of rural households to running water in just 3 years while in 7 decades since independence, only 3 crore of households had this facility.

There were about 16 million rural households in the country, which had to depend on outside sources for water. We could not have let such a large population of the village fight for this basic need. This is why 3 years ago, I announced from Fort Rouge that every house would be supplied with running water. 3 lakh 60,000 crore rupees are spent on this campaign. Despite the interruptions caused by the biggest epidemic in 100 years, the pace of this campaign has not slowed. The result of this continuous effort is that in just 3 years, the country has done more than double the work done in 7 decades. It is an example of the same human-centered development, which I spoke about this time from the Red Fort,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the benefits of Har Ghar Jal for future generation and women. As the main victims of water-related problems, women are at the center of government efforts. It improves the comfort of women’s lives and gives them a key role in water governance. Jal Jeevan Abhiyan is not just a government program, but it is a program run by the community, for the community.”

The Prime Minister said that four pillars are the basis for the success of the Jal Jeevan mission, namely people’s participation, stakeholder participation, political will and optimal use of resources. Local people, Gram Sabhas and other local governance institutions have been given an unprecedented role in the campaign.

