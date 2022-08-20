The Fiji Times » Indonesian President wants Tesla to make electric cars in the country – Bloomberg News





JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla to manufacture its cars, as well as its batteries, in the country, in comments to Bloomberg News on Thursday. Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, said in an interview that Indonesia wants a “huge ecosystem of electric cars”, rather than just tapping into its natural resources to make batteries. He also said Indonesia is considering imposing a tax on nickel exports this year to boost its revenue. Officials have previously said that could happen as early as the third quarter. The president and senior government officials had meetings earlier this year with Tesla founder Elon Musk, in which they said they asked him to consider the Southeast Asian country as a car manufacturing center, in addition to manufacturing batteries. Tesla representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Indonesia’s Ministry of Investment did not respond to questions about the progress of the potential deal with Tesla. Luhut Pandjaitan, a senior Indonesian minister overseeing talks with Tesla, told media earlier this month that the US company had struck deals worth around $5 billion to buy nickel products from nickel processing companies operating out of Morowali in Indonesia on the island of Sulawesi. Nickel materials will be used in Tesla’s lithium batteries. [nL4N2ZK0ZJ] Luhut added that his department was still negotiating with Tesla, but that Musk was “busy with internal affairs, regarding Twitter.” Social media company Twitter Inc and Musk are currently suing over Musk’s attempt to walk away from its deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion. When they met in May, Jokowi invited Musk to visit Indonesia in November, when the country will host a summit of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies. Companies that have invested or announced their planned investment in manufacturing electric vehicles in Indonesia include Japanese companies Toyota Motor Corp and Mitsubishi Motors Corp and South Korean group Hyundai Motor. SGMW Motor Indonesia, part of a joint venture of SAIC Motor Corp Ltd, General Motors Co and Wuling Motors, has an electric vehicle assembly plant in the resource-rich country. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kenneth Maxwell)

