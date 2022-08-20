Erdogan warns of Chernobyl risk amid fighting at Ukrainian nuclear power plant





August 19 (UPI) —Turkish President RecepTayip Erdoganwarned people on Thursday of “another Chernobyl”, referring to the Russian occupation of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power plant, which has seen fighting amid the months-long Russian invasion of its neighbor. Russia also reportedly told nuclear plant workers not to report to work on Friday,NBC News reported,citing proprietary military intelligence sources. This fueled speculation of some sort of planned operation. “We do not exclude the possibility of massive Russian provocations on ZNPP territory tomorrow. This is confirmed by their propaganda, information from our sources and the behavior of the Russians at the station,” Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Andriy Yusov told NBC. Russia threatened to close the plant on Thursday due to the risk of a man-made disaster caused by continued military bombardment. Erdogan’s comments came during a Thursday meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the UN chief.Anthony Guterres. Russia renewed its military attacks in Kharkiv, northern Ukraine, ahead of the talks. The fighting near the factory in Zaporizhzhia, which Russia captured at the start of its invasion,is the subject of international attention. Ukraine and Russia blamed each other for endangering the plant. “During its war against Ukraine, Russia turned to nuclear terrorism. The Russians bombed and occupied Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia. Now they are using it as a military base, stuffing it with military equipment and threatening the world,” the Ukrainian said.the government said on Twitter on Thursday. Russian forces have been fighting in Ukrainian-held Kharkiv, which is the country’s second-largest city, since the war began in February. Moscow, however, had only limited success there. In thenew series of bombingsIn the city on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said at least one person had been killed and more than a dozen injured. The new attacks in Kharkiv follow an assault by Russian forces on Wednesday that left at least seven people dead, Ukrainian officials said. The attacks prompted Zelensky to say that Ukrainian forces will ‘revenge’ the shelling and loss of life, according toThe Guardian. The trilateral meeting in Lviv betweenZelensky, Guterres and Edoganaimed to process more grain exports from Ukraine –which finally resumed this month– as well as the fighting near the vulnerable power plant and the search for a diplomatic solution to end the bloodshed, which is approaching the start of its seventh month. Elsewhere, Ukraine’s operational command said on Thursday it had killed 29 Russian “occupiers” in counterattacks in southern Ukraine. It also destroyed artillery, armored vehicles and a military supply depot, command officials said. Ukrainian commanders said troops had pushed Russian forces back along the eastern Donetsk front, leaving much of the fighting at a stalemate. “[Russia] conducted an offensive in the Mykolaivka-Vyimka direction, failed, retreated, ”the Ukrainian General Staff said about the Russian advance, according toat CNN. Russia is also continuing heavy shelling in the eastern town of Bakhmut, but Ukrainian officials say it has captured no new territory. Moscow, meanwhile, continued to maintain a defensive position around Russian-held Kherson to retain territorial gains and repel an anticipated Ukrainian offensive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gephardtdaily.com/national-international/erdogan-warns-of-chernobyl-risk-amid-fighting-at-ukraine-nuclear-plant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos