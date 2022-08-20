Trump legal adviser promises ‘Fourth Amendment-based’ challenge to Mar-a-Lago raid ‘very soon’





Former President Trump’s legal counsel said on the Mark Levin show that he is preparing to file a Fourth Amendment legal challenge “very soon” against the Justice Department in connection with the Mar- a-Lago.

James Trusty, a former federal prosecutor, said Trump’s legal team would “pull in very hard and very hard,” saying they would “attack” the search warrant used in the FBI’s raid on the estate. former president in Florida. .

“It should be something that will be filed publicly. So all of America can read this thing,” Trusty said of the action the former president will take. As for the timing of the move, Trusty said Monday was a “possibility” but added “it will probably take more hours.”

“It’s coming very soon,” he said.

FEDERAL COURT RULES DOJ MUST ISSUE INTERNAL MEMO TO THEN-AG BARR STATING TRUMP DID NOT OBSTRUCT JUSTICE

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil inquest on August 10, 2022 in New York City. (James Devaney/GC Images)

“You know, the Fourth Amendment requires specifics. It requires a restriction on trespassing into the person’s home. And that warrant had wording in it. And keep in mind that everything we’ve seen is a warrant and an inventory. But the warrant has if you find a classified document, you can take the whole box, and you can take all the boxes nearby. And it’s really the functional equivalent of a general search. There’s no there’s just no limit to that kind of scope in the warrant,” Trusty told The Mark Levin Show.

Trusty said Trump is “entitled” to a specific inventory list of what was taken from Mar-a-Lago, and went on to say that the property receipt, which has been made public, is a “document very vague”.

“We’re way behind when it comes to the government playing fair and giving us the details we’re entitled to,” Trusty said.

He also called it “perplexing” that FBI agents seized items such as confidential information about a lawyer and passports belonging to the former president.

FBI agents executed a search warrant on Trump’s estate in Florida on August 8 and seized items, which include 11 sets of documents listed as classified, as well as some that were marked top secret.

Trump denied that any of the documents in his possession at Mar-a-Lago were classified.

Trump’s attorney also called for “legal intervention” at the district court level that “could help us enforce the president’s First Amendment rights,” adding “we’re going to come out strong.”

JUDGE SCHEDULES HEARING ON UNSEALED OF FBI MAR-A-LAGO RESEARCH RECORDS

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hilton Anatole on August 6, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Trusty called on a third party to get involved in a bid to stop the Justice Department “in its tracks when it comes to inspecting these documents.”

“They shouldn’t have a screening team or not reviewing these documents right now because of the nature of this research and the misrepresentations, frankly, that we’re getting from the DOJ about why they did the research. and even how they did it,” Trusty told The Mark Levin Show.

He said it was “bizarre territory” and said it was “worrying territory in terms of historical precedent”, also stating that there are large amounts of documents that have been seized and who are subject to privilege.

“We believe there is a legitimate wide range of potential documents subject to privilege, and we are not prepared to take it simply on faith,” Trusty said.

Donald Trump leaves NYC after FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago resort (Felipe Ramales: Fox News Digital)

Trump outlined the legal challenge Friday in a Truth Social article, saying a “major motion” would be filed soon.

“A major Fourth Amendment petition will soon be filed regarding the unlawful burglary of my home, Mar-a-Lago, just prior to the important midterm elections. My rights, and the rights of all Americans, have been violated on a level rarely seen before in our country. Remember, they even spied on my campaign. The biggest witch hunt in US history has been going on for six years, with no consequences for crooks. It shouldn’t be allowed to continue!” Trump said.

