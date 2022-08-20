Politics
Which Mudhol dogs are likely to be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ security?
Mentioned by Narendra Modi in a Mann Ki Baat speech in 2020, the Karnataka dog Mudhol is likely to join the special protection group protecting the prime minister. This Indian greyhound breed serves the armed and paramilitary forces
Officials from the Special Protection Group visited the Dog Research and Information Center (Mudhol Hound) in Karnatakas Bagalkot district in April. They took two male puppies. Image courtesy of Nativebreed.org
Every dog in his day. Now it’s the turn of the famous Mudhol dog, also known as the caravan dog. The hunting dog breed, which hails from northern Karnataka, is likely to be inducted into the Special Protection Group (SPG), the elite force protecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Mudhol dog, named after the ancient princely state of Mudhol, was the first Indian dog to be drafted into the army. It could also become the first native breed to be part of the SPG.
According to media reports, SPG officials visited the Canine Research and Information Center (Mudhol hound) at Thimmapur in Karnatakas Bagalkot district in April and took two male puppies.
The story of the dog Mudhol
Mudhol rulers in present-day Bagalkot bred these dogs. King Malojirao Ghorpade, the last King of Mudhol, presented a pair of these puppies to King George V, who christened the dogs Mudhol Hounds.
Legend has it that in the 17th century, King Maratha Shivaji bred and used these dogs in his army, moneycontrol.com reports.
The characteristics of the breed
The Mudhol dog is lanky with athletic legs, an elongated skull and a tapering muzzle. With 270 degree vision and a keen sense of smell, it is ideal for hunting, guarding and surveillance.
These dogs are fast runners and have great stamina. Recognized by the Indian National Kennel Club, a registry of purebred dogs in the country, they are said to be extremely brave and loyal.
Serve the military and other forces
In February 2016, the Indian Army took a batch of Mudhol Hound puppies to its Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) training facility. It is here that army dogs, foreign breeds such as Labrador and German Shepherd, are trained before being inducted into service.
Of the eight dogs, six were selected for field evaluation and proficiency trials with 15 Corps HQ based in Srinagar and 16 Corps HQ based in Nagrota. According to a report published in The Indian Express.
Dogs could play a key role in detecting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in counterinsurgency operations, an army officer told the newspaper in 2018.
The dogs also serve the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Police Force, and a few state police departments.
They were also inducted by the Indian Air Force in 2021 for scaring birds on the runway. To solve the problem of ground-dwelling birds such as lapwings and larks, the IAF has provided a dog-walking module. The IAF has chosen a domestic breed as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Inspired by Prime Minister Mann ki Baat in which he praised the breed, we decided to try the Mudhol dog, a senior IAF official said. The Deccan Herald.
The dogs have also been included in the canine team of the Forest Department’s Special Tiger Protection Force at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.
What Modi said about Mudhol dog
Addressing a rally at Jamkhandi in Bagalkot district in May 2018, Narendra Modi said that the Congress, which gets sick even at the mention of nationalism, should learn patriotism at least from the Bagalkots Mudhol dogs, which according to him, were going out to protect the nation. with a new battalion.
He reportedly referred to Congress President Rahul Gandhis’ visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus to be with a section of students during a controversy over anti-national slogans allegedly chanted on campus.
Two years later, in a speech by Mann Ki Baat in August 2020, the Prime Minister mentioned the names of several dogs that had served in the Indian army and helped in disaster missions, endorsing native breeds that, according to him, were very good and capable.
Among Indian breeds, Mudhol Hound and Himachali Hound have excellent pedigree, he said. He also mentioned the Rajapalayam, Kanni, Chippiparai and Kombai which cost less to breed and can easily adapt to the Indian environment.
Speaking of security agencies that have inducted Indian breeds, in recent past Mudhol hunting dogs have been trained and inducted into Army, CISF and NSG canine team; Kombai dogs were included by the CRPF.
Research on Indian purebred dogs is also being carried out by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research with the aim of making them better and more beneficial, he said.
Urging people to bring the Indian race home, Modi asked: At a time when Atmanirbhar Bharat is becoming a mantra of the people, how can an area be spared its influence?
After Modis’ speech, demand for Mudhol dogs reportedly skyrocketed, with paramilitary, forestry and other departments showing interest in the dogs. In 2020, a pair of Mudhol Hound puppies were sold for Rs 25,000.
With contributions from agencies
