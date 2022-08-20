Attack on Salman Rushdie unjustifiable, says Imran





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the stabbing attack on Indian-born author and Booker Prize winner Salman Rushdie, saying Muslim anger at the author was understandable but still did not justify the attack, the Guardian reported on Friday. .

“I think it’s terrible, sad,” Imran told the newspaper in commentary on the violent attack that put Rushdie on a ventilator.

“Rushdie understood, because he came from a Muslim family. He knows the love, the respect, the reverence of a prophet who lives in our hearts. He knew it. So the anger I understood, but you cannot justify what happened,” the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

Rushdie, who was born in India to a Kashmiri Muslim family, lived with a bounty on his head and spent nine years in hiding under the protection of British police.

The author suffered serious injuries in the attack, including nerve damage to his arm, liver damage and the probable loss of an eye, his agent said. But his condition had improved since the weekend and he had been taken off the ventilator.

“Political Victimization”

Imran also spoke of the political victimization of the PTI, pointing, in particular, to the alleged torture of fellow party leader Shahbaz Gill – who was arrested for sedition earlier this month and according to Imran, beaten and “psychologically broken”.

“Gill was targeted because he said army officers should not obey unlawful orders,” the British newspaper reported.

“They are forcing him to say that I was the one who told him to say that,” the former prime minister said.

“What they’re doing to Gill sends a message to everyone,” he said. “And they scared our workers. Social media activists have been spotted and we have very vibrant social media. They kind of try to intimidate people.

“In my time, we never tried to oppress the media. The only problem was that sometimes the … security agencies – three or four times we found out they had arrested someone and as soon as we found out we immediately released them,” the Guardian reported.

Speaking about the situation in Afghanistan, ruled by the Afghan Taliban who came to power last August, the head of the PTI said that “Afghan women, the Afghan people, will eventually assert their rights. They are strong people. »

“But if you push the Taliban from outside, knowing their mindset, they will just put up defenses. They just hate outside interference,” he added.

