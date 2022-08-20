Indonesia. Xi Jinping and Wadimir Putin to attend G20 summit





Chinese leader Xi Jinping may attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan in mid-September, where he will meet Russian President Vadimir Putin, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. In an interview with Reuters, an adviser to the Indonesian president announced that Xi Jinping and Putin will attend the G20 summit to be held in November on the Indonesian island of Bali. The decision to personally attend the meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, comes in the context of the recent visit of the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan, which the Chinese authorities consider to be part of part of their country. Beijing sees Pelosi’s trip as a sign of growing Western pressure on China, the US daily Wall Street Journal reported in a publication on Friday. In Uzbekistan, Xi could also hold talks with Indian, Pakistani and Turkish leaders. The Chinese leader left the country for the last time more than two and a half years ago, during his visit to Burma. Plans for subsequent visits have been marred by the COVID -19 pandemic. Wadimir Putin Xi Jinping met on February 4 in Beijing kremlin.ru The manifestation of “strong visions” Also on Friday, adviser to the Indonesian president Andi Vidyajanto, quoted by Reuters news agency, announced that Xi and Putin would attend the G20 summit to be held in November on the Indonesian island of Bali. As the Wall Street Journal has pointed out, the Chinese leader’s earlier meeting with Putin in Samarkand, ahead of talks with, among others, US President Joe Biden at the G20 forum is said to be a manifestation of “strong ties” between Beijing and Moscow. The summit in Uzbekistan is also an opportunity for Xi to advance strained relations with India, with which China shares a long and disputed border in the Himalayas, reports the American daily. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tadykistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan joined the SCO. Observer status in the SCO is currently held by Belarus, Mongolia, Afghanistan and Iran, which could become full members of this organization this year. Putin visits Iran Reuters Western pressure The agency said China’s foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment on Xi’s possible meeting with Putin at the G20 summit, while the Russian official would confirm Putin’s plan to attend. the event. Indonesia has come under pressure from Western countries to withdraw the invitation sent to Putin in connection with his country’s invasion of Ukraine. The summit organizer has also invited the President of Ukraine, Woodymyr Zeenski, who will inform in June that his participation in the meeting will depend on the composition of its participants and the security situation. President Widodo admitted this week that Russia and Ukraine have embraced Indonesia’s role as a “bridge of peace”. main image source:kremlin.ru

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tvn24.pl/swiat/indonezja-xi-jinping-i-wladimir-putin-wezma-udzial-w-szczycie-g20-6076653 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos