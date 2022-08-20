Indonesia may impose export tax on nickel this year, says President Jokowi





The world’s epic shift to electric vehicles has spurred an increase in demand for battery metals, including nickel, lithium and cobalt. While Indonesia has benefited from higher prices for nickel, which is also used to produce stainless steel, Jokowi wants the country to move up the electric vehicle supply chain. Eventually, he wants to stop all export of raw materials. Indonesia wants to add more value locally to increase state revenue and provide more job opportunities, Jokowi said Thursday. This is what we also want with bauxite, copper, tin, crude palm oil and others, he said. We are not closed, we are indeed open. Indonesia is home to almost a quarter of the world’s nickel reserves, and the metal is one of its top exports along with coal and palm oil. Nickel refining can create up to $35 billion in added value, the president said late last year. However, a tax may dampen overseas sales revenue in the short term, and it is also likely to push up global prices which have risen by about a third since the end of 2020. Shares of Asian nickel producers were up on Friday. IGO Ltd. closed up 2.2% in Sydney and Pacific Metals Inc. climbed 3.6% in Tokyo. Indonesian miners PT Aneka Tambang and PT Vale Indonesia also rose. Nickel jumped almost 4% at the opening of the London Metal Exchange and was up 0.6% at 8:23 a.m. in the city. The market has partly priced in the news before, said Gao Yin, an analyst at Horizon Insights in Shanghai. Thus, the price impact will be limited before the tax actually lands, she said, adding that there is unlikely to be a major impact on nickel flows to China at cause of the tax. Palm oil, carbon tax The country shocked global markets earlier this year when it temporarily banned palm oil shipments to contain inflation. The move, which came as many countries grappled with soaring prices for kitchen staples, raised fears of worsening food inflation. The government then changed course as stocks recovered, introducing a so-called domestic market obligation that requires producers to sell a certain amount of palm oil locally. The DMO would be withdrawn if the market is stable, although the national interest will come first, Jokowi said on Thursday. The president also confirmed in the interview that Indonesia would impose a carbon tax before the end of the year, a first step in its journey towards carbon neutrality. First announced in 2021, the levy was delayed earlier this year as the government sought to protect citizens from the impact of rising food and fuel prices. Indonesia will become the first developing country in Asia to impose an emissions tax, which officials say will initially be set at 30,000 rupees ($2.02) per tonne of CO2 equivalent for power plants in the country. coal. The country is the world’s largest exporter of thermal coal used in power plants. The nation has an ambitious goal of reaching net zero by 2060, but it will take technology and funding, Jokowi said Thursday. We have renewable energy potential, but switching from coal to renewable energy is not an easy thing because coal prices are even cheaper. (By Eko Listiyorini, with assistance from Claire Jiao and Winnie Zhu)

