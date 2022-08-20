National strategic projects in Indonesia; Revision by the new regulation of the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs





This is a revision that deserves closer examination. However, we must first go back to basics and answer the following question: what exactly are these national strategic projects (abbreviated NSP)? NSPs, which were introduced under the administration of President Joko Widodo (via Presidential Regulation No. 3 in the year 2016), are capital-intensive infrastructure projects that are considered strategic in the sense that they help foster national economic growth, equitable development, well-being, and regional development. While private sector actors are more than welcome to invest in these NSPs, it has so far mainly been public sector actors who act as drivers of NSP construction. The main reasons why private sector actors are not too enthusiastic about investing in these projects are that these projects are expensive (because they require large sums of money, for example because a large area of ​​land has to be purchased , as in the case of toll roads) and it takes several years before investors can expect to make a profit (whereas investors generally want to be profitable within 3-5 years). Also, the larger the project – and the longer it takes to complete the project – the greater the uncertainty becomes. For example, due to excessive bureaucracy (bureaucracy), particularly where more than one regional government is involved, or due to the threat of regulatory change (as we see in Indonesia, due to a number of ad hoc policy developments instead of stable long-term policy commitments). Consequently, with private sector participation being relatively limited, the majority of investment funds have to come from elsewhere: from the annual state budgets (APBN) of the central government, from the budgets of the regional governments (APBD) and from certain state-owned enterprises (SOEs), especially those involved in construction, which are appointed to manage these NSP projects (some of these state-owned enterprises getting a capital injection from the state budget from the central government to manage the projects). At the same time, the central government also wants to maximize the role of the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) in financing the NSP, both in the form of equity and loans. INA (which – being Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund – enjoys high funding capacity) has the potential to finance various NSP projects (with INA obtaining its funds and assets from the Indonesian government as well as through investment commitments from major global institutional investors). Finally, what separates an NSP from other infrastructure projects is that all relevant levels of government institutions (such as ministers, governors, and regents) must treat the project as a priority project, and so regulations and authorization procedures are not allowed to impede progress. of the project. In other words: all managers must support the NSP project by facilitating its construction.

