It will be Arvind Kejriwal against Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia: The Tribune India





Tribune press service Vibha Sharma New Delhi, August 21 A day after the CBI staged raids on him, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday it would be Arvind Kejriwal against Narendra Modi in the 2024 general election. “The way the BJP has targeted Kejriwal and our other leaders, it is clear that they are afraid of the AAP and its popularity across the country. Maybe in the next three to four days, the CBI and the ED will arrest me. But we will have no fear, you (BJP) cannot break us… the 2024 general elections will be AAP against BJP,” Sisodia said. So far, Kejriwal has denied having national ambitions. Targeting the BJP and PM Modi, Sisodia said, “The CBI has been ordered from above to attack us. But I want to thank them for not causing any inconvenience to my family.” Sisodia claimed that Delhi’s excise policy was implemented transparently and there was no scamming. “These people aren’t concerned about the scam; their concern is Kejriwal which is loved by the masses and has become a national option. They want to stop Kejriwal whose work on education and health is making waves around the world,” he said. Thanking teachers in Delhi, Sisodia said the NYT article is a recognition of their contribution to education. “The NYT article was not about me but about teachers in Delhi,” he said. Two days after Kejriwal appeared to be running as a candidate for Prime Minister with the ‘Make India Number 1’ campaign focused on education, health and jobs, the BJP on Friday launched its fiercest attack on the party Aam Aadmi. As the CBI carried out raids on Sisodia, the saffron party offered several leaders to confront Delhi’s chief minister and his deputy, targeting the AAP’s favored political terrain – education and health – accusing its leaders of promote “endemic corruption”. While launching the “Make India Number 1” campaign on August 17, Kejriwal had urged all political parties and citizens to participate in the mission which would provide “free education and healthcare to all citizens and employment to young people, in addition to equal rights and dignity”. to women and fair prices to farmers”. Observers say what differentiates the AAP from other opposition parties is the fact that it “is not part of any alliance and is focused on national expansion.” Moreover, it has a leader with pan-Indian acceptability”. While some believe Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could be the one to take on Prime Minister Modi, observers say what works best for Kejriwal is that his party has governments in two states, unlike to other prime minister candidates like Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal, K Chandrashekar Rao of Telangana and Kumar.

