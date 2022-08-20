ModiS New Bjp With Subtle Obc Timbre

mini The BJP Parliamentary Council is the latest top body to see an increase in the representation of reserved categories. This follows a similar process observed in the enlargements of the Councils of Ministers and in the candidatures for the posts of President and Vice-President.

Is Mandal dead? This is a question that has bothered many in recent years as the BJP has won one election after another.

However, academic common sense is that Mandal may well be dead, as parties speaking on behalf of OBCs do not win elections. The newly formed JD(U)-RJD government in Bihar is seen as a weak, and possibly temporary, Mandal arrangement.

However, Mandal is not dead. It intermarried with Hindutva in vast swathes of North and West India around the personality of Narendra Modi, an OBC leader from Gujarat.

Many, however, do not see Modi as an OBC feature. They say he rarely asserts his caste identity and therefore is mostly just a Hindutva leader.

Christophe Jaffrelot has indeed argued in his columns that the upper castes have somehow returned. Therein lies a classic error of observers.

For what we see today is the normalization of Mandal as an idea. From an idea valued by an anti-upper caste lobby group, Mandal has become a new norm as OBCs have not only empowered themselves but also taken the pilot seat in Indian politics.

Upper caste hegemony in Indian politics was largely a feature of the heyday of Congress. The country has seen many prime ministers of Brahmin origin and two Thakurs. When the BJP came to power in 1998, its composition also showed the hegemony of the upper castes.

However, the post-Vajpayee BJP has taken a decisive OBC turn. Awareness of the OBC had started during the time of KN Govindacharya himself, but the post-Vajpayee years saw OBC leaders like Narendra Modi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sushil Modi as faces of the party in States where he generally did well.

The process intensified with Modi’s rise to the national stage. However, the intensification also led to him becoming less vocal.

This is the very nature of hegemony. When it fights a hegemony, a social constituency asserts itself and makes itself heard. When it begins to occupy a hegemonic space, it becomes less vocal, as it begins to speak on behalf of society as a whole.

The Congress of the 1960s or 1970s did not speak explicitly of caste. It was the Lohia socialists who then spoke of the backward castes. Yet, through meticulous research, Jaffrelot showed in his book Indias Silent Revolution that in Uttar Pradesh, the largest state by population, Congress had a strong Brahmin presence.

The rise of OBCs in northern India since the late 1960s has been seen as the deepening of democracy by many observers. At the turn of the 1990s, this rise of the OBCs had acquired a powerful performative dimension that challenged the upper castes. We still remember the controversy around the alleged slogan of Lalu Prasads: Bhura Baal Saaf Karo (Remove gray hair, acronym for Bhumihar, Rajput, Brahman and Lala, meaning Kayastha in Bihar).

This marked the moment of transition and polarized society around caste. The upper castes felt unsettled for the first time in North India and the emerging OBC leaders spoke the language of the social rebels, consciously breaking away from the sophisticated Hindi that many upper caste leaders had spoken for decades. decades.

What we see today is a modified scenario. We have a Prime Minister and an OBC Vice President. Two of the three highest constitutional positions are in the hands of OBCs. Upper caste Cabinet ministers do their assigned job but are not assertive within the BJP. Nitin Gadkari, the only one to have sometimes spoken in turn, is excluded from the parliamentary council of the BJP.

A rising and assertive upper caste head of state, Yogi Adityanath, was unable to join the Parliamentary Council, which saw the enthronement of Sudha Yadav and K Laxman, both OBCs. In an act of caste balancing, Satyanarain Jatiya, a Dalit, and Sarbananda Sonowal, a tribal, were also inducted. Significantly, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, an OBC who once saw himself as a competitor to Modi, was replaced by Jatiya, a Dalit MP.

Yet there is no talk of affirmation of the OBC or de-Brahminization of the BJP.

Today’s BJP is an OBC party just as the Congress of the 60s and 70s was an upper caste party. But, since the power structure is established and not immediately open to negotiation, the party speaks the language of the nation and not of the caste.

Mandal is not dead. He has become the new norm and therefore speaks on behalf of the larger collective than OBCs.

Each group that occupies power gradually gets rid of the language of identity affirmation and speaks in the name of the nation. Whoever can claim to speak most comfortably for her and be heard is the hegemon.

At present, there is only Narendra Modi, by birth a Modh-Ghanchi from Gujarat but by office India’s spokesperson for millions of voters.

(Vikas Pathak is a columnist and media educator).