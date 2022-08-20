United Kingdom: Boris Johnson leaves, his policy remains





After the departure of Boris Johnson, Paris, Brussels and Berlin hope that one thing is again possible: a more relaxed relationship with Great Britain. Certainly not as close as in the EU, but certainly user-friendly and convenient in the best sense. It would, however, suggest that Johnson’s successor is not so strongly driven by Brexit ideology. But it turns out that the opposite is expected. The contest between Secretary of State Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is no treat for ideologues and nostalgics. Not a day goes by without the two Prime Ministers touting the benefits of Britain’s exit from the EU. Johnson’s successor has been incredibly well received by party members. Brexit will be the political pledge to keep the Conservatives together. No other subject has such consensus. It’s no surprise, then, that polls show Truss has the best chance of becoming party leader and prime minister. Unlike Sunak, who was already a member of Johnson’s cabinet, he demanded a tougher stance in Brussels. Even now there is no doubt that he is ready to escalate the Brexit dispute with the EU. On Northern Ireland, Truss wants to pass Johnson’s proposed legislation that would allow London to change its Brexit deal with the EU. Although Sunak says he would do the same, Truss seems more believable on this issue. The consequences of leaving the EU will determine the term of the next prime minister, as will the consequences of the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This is the most pressing problem Cost of living crisis. Like everywhere else in Europe, the cost of living has risen sharply in Britain. However, at 10.1%, the inflation rate is significantly higher than in Germany or France. In the fall, the Bank of England expects a further rise of 13%. Tax cuts, tax cuts, tax cuts Truss and Sunak identify tax cuts as a recipe for the impending economic crisis. This is understandable because the conservatives still have a certain popularity. The promise of a lean state that allows citizens and businesses to thrive freely has been at the heart of Conservative economic policy since Margaret Thatcher. Truss, who presents herself as the reincarnation of Iron Lady, therefore promises immediate tax cuts. Their calculation: if citizens have more money at their disposal, they will spend it, which will stimulate growth. The only problem is that the more the demand for consumer goods increases, the more the prices increase, which further fuels inflation. That’s what Sunak warns, and he thinks the tax cuts will only make sense after the economy recovers. A pragmatic approach, but unlikely to win a majority under the Tories. A lot could happen before Johnson’s successor is decided on September 5. But for now, Truss is the obvious choice. It will be less driven by the ideology in power and will act more pragmatically. However, one should not expect too much.

