100 million homes now have tap water: Modi hails a landmark | Latest India News

The Union government has reached the milestone of providing piped water connection to 100 million homes in Jal Jeevan mission villages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, adding that at least 70 million homes have received such connections in the past three years.

On July 22, HT first reported that the Jal Jeevan Mission, a program to connect every rural household to a working tap by 2024, will cover 100 million households by August.

Seven crore (70 million) rural households were connected to piped water in just three years, compared to just three crore (30 million) in seven decades. It’s an example of the same human-centered development, which I talked about this time (in the Independence Day speech),… Modi said.

Achieving the 10 crore (100 million) milestone reflects the Centre’s commitment to water supply and environmental preservation, he added.

According to the 2011 census, less than 14% of rural households had access to a tap water supply. The Jal Jeevan mission aims to connect all of India’s 192 million households to tap water. As of August 19, the Jal Jeevan mission covered 52% of all rural households. When the mission was launched in 2009, only 17% of rural households had access to running water.

In a country where nearly 800 million people live under extreme water-stressed conditions, the Jal Jeevan mission is of enormous political importance to the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Modi, whose goal is to provide Indians with the most poor benefits such as cooking gas, toilets and subsidized housing. be one of the main reasons for the electoral successes of the parties in power.

The real test of the Jal Jeevan mission is its long-term sustainability, as the water sources connecting each area must be sufficient to last for 30 years as per guidelines, so conserving and replenishing the sources is equally important. said Narendra Patel, a water expert with Samaj Pragati Sahayog, a water conservation NGO based in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister was virtually addressing the Har Ghar Jal Utsav event as part of the Jal Jeevan mission in Goa when he made the statement. The event was held to celebrate the certification of Goas as a state that connected all rural households to piped water, as well as the union territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

There can be no better start to the Amrit Kaal (golden age; the march towards the 100th anniversary of India’s independence in 2047), Modi said, referring to the achievement of the centres.

It’s a big success of the government’s campaign to get water to every home. It is a great example of sabka prieas (everyone’s effort), he added.

The Prime Minister also said that his government had spent 3.60 lakh crore on Jal Jeevan Mission and the pace of the campaign has not slowed despite the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

People’s participation, stakeholder participation, political will and optimal use of resources are the four pillars of mission success, he said.

Local branches, village councils and other local governance institutions played an unprecedented role in the campaign, Modi said. To achieve much more in just seven years than has been achieved in the past seven decades indicates political will, he said.

He also said water security is a big challenge. This can be a huge obstacle to realizing the resolution to become a developed country, he said.

Additionally, Modi also said that 100,000 villages across the states have become ODF (open defecation free) Plus.

ODF Plus refers to villages that meet the expanded sanitation goals of community toilets, plastic waste management, and gray water management, among others.

After passing the milestone of fully ODF classification of the country, the Modi government had set a target of ODF Plus status for the villages.

We have all chosen to work for nation building. This is why we are working on the challenges of the present and the future. Those who don’t care about the country don’t care about spoiling the present or the future of the country. These people can certainly talk big, but can never work with big water vision, Modi said.