Indonesian President assures Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will attend G20 in Bali





The November conference raises the possibility of a meeting with Joe Biden to try to resolve the growing tensions with the West. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will attend the G20 summit in Bali in November, raising the possibility of a meeting with Joe Biden at a time of rising tensions between the world’s military superpowers over Taiwan and Ukraine. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in an interview carried by Bloomberg that Chinese and Russian leaders have told him they will attend the conference, so there will be a series of potentially difficult meetings as various governments clash over the invasion of Indonesia. by Putin. Relations between Beijing and Washington have also soured in recent weeks following the controversial visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan and China’s unprecedented military maneuvers around the island. in response. Tense geopolitical rivalries have become a diplomatic challenge for Indonesia, which leads the G20 this year, and had so far questioned Putin and Xi’s attendance at the meeting. “The big pass rivalry is really worrying,” Widodo said. “What we want is for this region to be stable and peaceful, in order to build economic growth. And I don’t think in Indonesia: Asian countries also want the same thing.” Following the People’s Liberation Army military maneuvers around Taiwan this month, US businessmen said hopes of a detente between the world’s two largest economies hinged on a meeting between Xi and Biden to resolve their differences. Xi has not traveled outside of China since the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020. Since Biden took over as president of the United States in January 2021, he and Xi have had five phone conversations. In his last call last month, the Chinese president again warned Washington not to “play with fire” in supporting Taiwan. However, the leaders also ordered their respective teams to schedule an in-person meeting, a senior US official said at the time. Ahead of Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a G20 foreign ministers conference, where he said he shared his concerns about Beijing’s alignment with Russia. Blinken declined to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who reportedly walked out of talks with Western ministers after coming under fire over the war in Ukraine. Xi is not expected to attend an international summit until the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, at which he is expected to be re-elected as head of the party and the Central Military Commission, paving the way for a third term. precedents as president. The congress should be held in October or November, but the date has not yet been set. Olivier Tellingin Singapore andEdward Whiteand salt Copyright – The Financial Times Limited 2021. 2021 Financial Times Ltd. All rights reserved. Please do not copy and paste articles from the FT which are then redistributed via email or published on the web. Read the original article here. RECENT NEWS

