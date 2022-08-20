Indonesia boosts grain production to improve food security





(August 20): Indonesia, a resource-rich country but also one of the world’s top importers of wheat and sugar, is ramping up production of staple crops as the Covid-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine have exposed the risks in its food supply chain. Already the biggest producer of palm oil, the Southeast Asian nation is trying to increase production of corn and wheat substitutes like sorghum, sago and cassava. The move is fueled by global labor shortages, soaring energy costs and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has pushed global food prices to record highs. Food security is a key priority for President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, who is due to host a G20 summit in November. This year, Indonesia has faced inflationary pressure from soaring edible oil prices, prompting the government to temporarily ban palm oil exports in one of the biggest acts of food protectionism in the world since the start of the war in Ukraine. Here are the ways in which Indonesia seeks to boost agricultural production: Wheat Indonesia is the world’s second-largest wheat importer and has felt the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which cut off grain supplies to a region that fed billions of people in the form of bread, pasta and vegetables. packaged food. Indonesia is pushing for higher production of sorghum, sago and cassava, a move taken as the country may face prolonged export bans from some producing countries. Jokowi instructed the Cabinet to produce a roadmap to expand plantation areas by at least 300% until 2024. The country depends on wheat imported mainly from Australia, Ukraine, Canada, Argentina and the United States to produce things like instant noodles, which are a major part of the Indonesian diet. Sorghum flour has a texture and density that makes it comparable to wheat flour. Corn Indonesia, which imports less than 1% of the world’s maize trade, plans to stop buying abroad in three years. Maize imports have already fallen sharply to 800,000 tonnes from 3.5 million tonnes seven years ago. Indonesia uses maize as animal feed, mainly for its poultry sector. Apart from reducing imports, the country also plans to build up state reserves to help stabilize maize prices. Rice Rice is the staple food in Indonesia and the country has long pushed for self-sufficiency to ensure stable supplies and prices for its 270 million people. The country has not imported rice for the past three years as stocks are plentiful. The state-owned food company Bulog even aims to export rice to neighboring countries like Timor-Leste. Jokowi said the country must remain vigilant and find new high-yielding rice varieties. Others Indonesia still depends on other countries for much of its sugar, soy, beef and garlic supplies. The government concentrates its distribution of subsidized fertilizers on nine food crops such as rice, maize, soybeans, sugar cane, peppers, shallots and garlic. This is down from 70 crops under the previous policy as the government said there was a need to safeguard the production of staple crops.

