Rajiv Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Ajit Pawar and others remember the former prime minister on his 78th birthday



Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra LoP Ajit Pawar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and others took to Twitter on Saturday to pay tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birthday. Gandhi, the last member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to serve as Prime Minister of India, was born on August 20, 1944 in Mumbai. PM Modi tweeted: On his birthday, tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2022 Rahul Gandhi remembers his father: , pic.twitter.com/578m1vY2tT Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2022 Ajit Pawar tweets: In remembrance of our former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi ji, affectionately called the ‘Father of the Information Technology and Telecommunications Revolution’ in India, on his birthday today. pic.twitter.com/IlmzhSaef4 Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) August 20, 2022 Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: In remembrance of former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birthday. Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 20, 2022 (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and insights from the social media world including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embedded directly from the social media account of the user and LatestLY staff may not have edited or edited the body of the content The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, and LatestLY assumes no responsibility in this regard.)

